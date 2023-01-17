Double decker bus carrying 80 nuclear power workers flips over as motorists warned to 'only drive if necessary'

17 January 2023, 10:08

Snow in Cornwall and the north-east
Snow in Cornwall and the north-east. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A bus carrying nuclear power workers has overturned in Somerset after snowstorms battered the south-west of England overnight, leaving the roads in a treacherous condition, as police warned motorists to only drive if they need to.

The bus flipped over at about 6am on the A39 after an incident with a motorcyclist. Reports suggest that the bus swerved to avoid the motorbike, although police have not confirmed this.

Injuries have also been reported, although officers have not said whether anyone was hurt. The road has been closed while emergency services work to get the passengers free. Police have declared a 'major incident'.

The 80 workers were on their way to Hinkley Point, on the north Somerset coast.

The accident happened after widespread snowfall in the south-west, England on Monday evening and into the night, as well as in the north, resulting in other road closures.

Warnings were issued for snow and ice across much of the rest of the country. The Met Office said that the snow could cause travel delays and even power cuts in some rural communities.

Avon and Somerset police said they had reports of about 100 road-related incidents over Monday night, including 53 road traffic collisions. Officers said seven of the collisions had resulted in injuries, but that these were not serious.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said: "We were called at around 6am today (Tuesday 17 January) to the A39 Quantock Road following a road-related incident involving a double decker bus and a motorcyclist.

"Closure[s] are in place at the junction of Sandford Hill and Quantock Road.

"A significant number of police, fire and ambulance units are on the scene and a major incident has been declared.

The force's superintendent Mark Runacres said: "We are advising the public to only travel where absolutely essential due to the treacherous driving conditions.

"If travel is necessary, we ask the public to take extreme caution and allow additional time to travel.

"We have seen a significantly higher number of road-related collisions and incidents in the past 12 hours, which has increased the demand on police resources.

"We are working with local authorities and National Highways to ensure roads are properly gritted ahead of the rush hour traffic to improve driving conditions."

It comes as the Met Office announced yellow warnings for snow and ice in southern England, parts of the north-west and north Wales, Northern Ireland and much of northern Scotland.

The snow caused chaos across other parts of the country on Tuesday morning, with road closures and reports of cars getting stuck in the snow.

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted in the early hours of the morning: "Police are urging drivers to travel with caution as heavy snow showers sweep across the region.

"A30 Carland Cross near Newquay is currently blocked due to snow, Highways are aware. Please allow extra time for any journey and drive with care."

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: 'We've had reports that vehicles are getting stuck in snow on the A39 at Trispen and A391 at Bugle.

Temperatures dropped to freezing in parts of the country overnight, with south Wales and north Yorkshire reaching -8C and -9C respectively.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a level three cold alert on Monday because of the "severe winter weather". Officials urged people to check in on elderly relatives and for everyone to heat their homes if they can.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly older people and those with pre-existing health conditions, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

"During this period, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can."

Jason Kelly, the chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Cold, icy and sometimes snowy conditions are in the forecast this week, with the UK seeing more of a north-westerly regime, with temperatures well below average for the time of year.

"Wintry showers are likely at points through the week in the north of England. Warnings have been issued, and ice is likely to be a hazard for much of the week with some tricky travel conditions possible.

"Maximum temperatures will largely only reach the low single figures, with temperatures below freezing through most nights this week."

