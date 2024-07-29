Brawl breaks out at popular Peak District beauty spot as people whack each other with sticks and branches

29 July 2024, 08:27

The brawl broke out at Dovedale stepping stones at the Peak District
The brawl broke out at Dovedale stepping stones at the Peak District. Picture: Social Media

By Flaminia Luck

A huge brawl broke out at a popular beauty spot in the Peak District over the weekend with visitors reported to have thrown large sticks and branches at each other. 

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fight broke out at the famous Dovedale Stepping Stones in the Derbyshire national park on Saturday afternoon. 

Footage from the incident has been circulated on social media.

In the videos, people can be seen hitting each other with large sticks as others watch on and try to break it up.

Derbyshire Police and the National Trust have been approached for comment.

A 25-year-old man told the MailOnline: "We were at the Stepping Stones and there was a bloke trying to cross it. 

"There was one guy with a pushchair wanting to come across and all of a sudden it all kicked off. 

"They were shouting at each other for a while before they started fighting and then they began picking up sticks.

"There were families there and children watching on."

England
The stepping stones form the county boundary between Derbyshire and Staffordshire. Picture: Getty

Dovedale Stepping Stones are located at the base of Thorpe Cloud, a peak in the national park.

The stepping stones form the county boundary between Derbyshire and Staffordshire. 

The National Trust acquired the stones in 1934 and they became part of a a National Nature Reserve in 2006.

The famous stepping stones over the river Dove
The stepping stones over the river Dove. Picture: Alamy
Close up of National Trust sign for Dovedale
Close up of National Trust sign for Dovedale. Picture: Alamy

