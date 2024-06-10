Aerial photos show how close Dr Michael Mosley was to rescue as autopsy suggests tragic ‘final rest’ yards from safety

10 June 2024, 15:27

Dr Michael Mosley may have taken a final rest yards from the safety of a nearby bar, his initial autopsy results have revealed
Dr Michael Mosley may have taken a final rest yards from the safety of a nearby bar, his initial autopsy results have revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Dr Michael Mosley may have taken a final rest just a few yards away from safety, an initial autopsy into his death has revealed.

The TV medic died of 'natural causes' two and a half hours after leaving his wife to head for a walk, pathologists have found. He most likely died of natural causes at around 4pm on Wednesday, the same day he went missing.

Initial findings show it appeared he sat down for a final rest a short distance from a beach bar near Agia Marina on the island of Symi.

Medical officials say the position of the body indicate he may have rested on the wall before lying down in temperatures of up to 40C. The report concluded he may have sat down and tried to raise his legs, but he lost consciousness and died.

CCTV is reportedly in existence showing the 67-year-old walking at a slow pace through the mountain trying to reach the marina. At one point in the CCTV, which is in the hands of police, Dr Mosley collapses on the rocks, indicating he was exhausted.

The CCTV is understood to be in the hands of police.

The new findings seemingly go against initial reports that Dr Mosley suffered a heavy fall in the 37C heat.

His exact cause of death has not yet been established due to difficulties caused by the condition of his remains.

Agia Marina in Symi, Greece, where the body of TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley was discovered
Agia Marina in Symi, Greece, where the body of TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley was discovered. Picture: Alamy

Dr Mosley's body was discovered four days after he went missing in a rocky area beside Agia Marina, around a 30-minutes walk from the village of Pedi where Dr Mosley was last seen on CCTV.

His widow, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, paid tribute to her "wonderful" husband in a statement.

She said she was "incredibly proud" of their children, who flew out to help with the search.

CCTV footage emerged earlier on Monday which showed Dr Mosley making his way down a rocky slope before falling out of view.

Dr Michael Mosley
Dr Michael Mosley. Picture: Alamy

Footage shows that he was walking at a slow pace through the mountain trying to reach the beach of Agia Marina.

The TV doctor's body was discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on the island of Symi, with his wife paying tribute to her "funny, kind and brilliant husband".

His disappearance sparked a huge four-day manhunt, and on Sunday he was discovered off the path near some caves, on the way down towards Agia Marina.

He was spotted by the island's mayor, who had accompanied searchers to the area, as they left on a boat to go back to Pedi.

Eleftherios Papakalodoukas saw something as he looked back towards the island, and alerted the manager of a beach restaurant, who called police.

Agia Marina bar manager Ilias Tsavaris, 38, discovered the body around 100 metres from his establishment after it was flagged by the mayor.

