Driver Walks Away With Minor Injuries After Lorry Tyre Devastates Moving Vehicle

21 May 2019, 15:17

The shocking image of the tyre which smashed through the window of a moving vehicle. Picture: LancsRoadPolice

Police have described a car driver as the "luckiest person in the world" after a tyre came off a lorry and tore into his car.

In a series of dramatic images posted on social media officers from Lancashire Traffic Police said that the tyre detached from an HGV and struck the car while it was travelling on the M6.

Officers showed an image of a child's car seat on the passenger side of the vehicle which was crushed when the lorry tyre crashed through the windscreen and roof of the car.

The police photo of a child's car seat crushed by the HGV tyre. Picture: LancsRoadPolice

In a shocking tweet police said that the driver's young son has wanted to accompany him on the journey, but the father was unable to take him. Officers said: "It doesn't bear thinking about what would have happened had his son been in this car seat."

Unbelievably the car driver walked away from the incident with just minor injuries.

