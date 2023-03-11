Drunk stranger raped woman in dark north London alley while his friend acted as a lookout, as police hunt for attackers

11 March 2023, 12:43

The men police want to speak to
The men police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police/Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A woman was raped by a stranger in north London while his friend acted as a lookout during the vile assault, police have said.

Officers are hunting for the pair of sex criminals, who attacked the woman in Tottenham on Saturday, June 25 last year.

The victim, who is in her 30s, was on West Green Road at around 3am that morning when she was approached by the two men.

They walked to Houghton Road together before one of the men raped the woman was raped while the other stood and acted as a lookout.

Police said the two attackers were of Asian or Turkish appearance. The rapist was stocky, about 5ft 8 inches tall.

He was wearing a grey hoodie and had a thick, tidy black beard. He did not speak with an English accent.

The lookout was also about 5ft 8inches, but was with slim. He had an oval, slim face with short receding hair and a light brown short beard. He was wearing a black jumper.

Officers looking for the two suspects have released a CCTV still of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

Read more: Shocking CCTV footage shows rival groups brandishing ropes and knives during violent Selfridges double stabbing

Read more: Teenage boy jailed for stabbing Afghan refugee to death in London, after being sentenced for carrying a knife that morning

Detective Sergeant Pembe Rayif, from North Area’s Safeguarding Team, said: “This was a traumatic ordeal for the victim and we are doing everything we can to support her and bring the perpetrator to justice.

“We are very keen to speak to the men in the CCTV images we have released and we would ask anyone who can identify them to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1632/25JUN22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

