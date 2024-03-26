Two teens, 16 and 17, dead and boy, 14, in a critical condition after electric motorbike smashes into four cars

Two teens, 16 and 17, dead and boy, 14, in a critical condition after electric motorbike smashes into four cars.

By Danielle De Wolfe

Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 have died and a third remains in hospital after an electric motorbike they were riding collided with four cars.

The crash, which happened at around 8pm on Tuesday, saw the three teens collide with the vehicles near Elgin, located an hour west of Inverness, Scotland.

Emergency services pronounced two of the teens dead at the scene, with the third boy, a 14-year-old, taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 14-year-old, believed to be the rider of the bike, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital where his condition has been described as stable.

Police have now launched an investigation and are appealing for information - including any dash cam footage.

The 14-year-old, believed to be the rider of the bike, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital where his condition has been described as stable. Picture: Google

The driver of the Mokka, a 54-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

His condition is described as critical but stable.

The trio collided with the vehicles at high speed at the junction with the B9135 in Moray, closing a stretch of the A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin road.

The accident saw the Sur-ron e-bike the trio were riding collided with a blue Vauxhall Mokka, a red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf on the remote road.

The road remained closed while investigation work was carried out by police.

Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of the two teenagers who died and they need privacy at what is a very upsetting and difficult time for all.

The bike was said to be carrying the three boys when it collided with the four vehicles. Picture: Alamy

“Our investigation into the crash is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who has any information to help with our enquiries.

“If you have dash-cam or anything else that could assist officers then please get in touch.”