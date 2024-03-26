TikTok singer Anais Robin, 21, dies in horror crash after losing control of her car and smashing into tree

Tik Tok singer Anais Robin who has died in a horror car crash. Picture: Anais Robin/Instagram

By StephenRigley

TikTok star Anais Robin has died in a horror car crash aged 21.

The French singer was driving alone when her vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

She died at the scene of the accident which took place on the M491 highway in Baisieux near Lille in France.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that we announce the death of our artist Anais Robin, which occurred after a road accident on Saturday night in the north of France," wrote her record label Gabs and Jo on Instagram.

"Anais was much loved and appreciated by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

"Rest in peace, Anais. You will be forever remembered in our hearts."

The French singer had a large following on social media. Picture: Anais Robin/Instagram

Robin, who had 510,000 followers on TikTok and 150,000 on Instagram, was also remembered by another member of the production team.

Originally from Cysoing, Robin was a famous live performer and was often joined on stage by her twin brother Elliot.Last summer, she released the song Another which has been viewed over 2 million times on her YouTube channel.

Local police have now launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.