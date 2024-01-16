TikToker, 21, who cried about working in a 9-5 job gets made redundant

16 January 2024

Brielle got made redundant
Brielle got made redundant. Picture: TikTok

By Kit Heren

A TikToker who cried about having to work in a 9-5 job has been made redundant.

Brielle, a 21-year-old woman who had just graduated from college, went viral last year with a video where she shared her distress about having to work in a normal office job.

She complained about commuting into her workplace in New York, and the little time and energy this left her for other pursuits besides her work.

Brielle told her followers: "I know I’m probably just being so dramatic and annoying, but this is my first job, like, my first 9-5 job after college."

She added: "I’m in-person and I’m commuting in the city and it takes me f****** forever to get there."

Brielle said: "I don’t have time to do anything. I want to shower, eat my dinner, go to sleep — I don’t have time or energy to cook my dinner either."

But it seems that Brielle will have more time to spare now after the start-up she worked for laid her off because of a lack of "bandwidth" to work with her.

She made the announcement in a later video she also posted to TikTok.

Brielle also said that her previous video was not the reason for her being made redundant.

She also said that her manager at the company had done a good job with her when she was working there.

Brielle added: "The job that I was working 9-5 from - I wasn't making enough to live. I don't have... savings because of that job.

"The salaries that people are making right now after college - it's just not okay."

