American tourist breaks down in tears over people speaking French in France

10 January 2024, 01:03 | Updated: 10 January 2024, 01:15

An American solo-traveller visiting France for the first time has divided opinion after complaining that French people “make you feel bad” for not knowing their language
Sukhmani Sethi

By Sukhmani Sethi

An American solo-traveller visiting France for the first time has complained that French people “make you feel bad” for not knowing their language.

The young woman, who has been documenting her trip to Europe online, told followers that she would not recommend Lyon for any solo-travellers who don’t speak French as it is “isolating”.

In a video captioned "France made my cry", the traveller said: “I almost feel stupid for coming here, spending money. I even bought a French hat.”

She branded the local people “very indifferent”, adding that Europeans “tend to be colder”.

“I had no problem meeting people and socialising in general in Italy, or even in Germany - people tend to be colder - but I had no problem whatsoever," she said.

She added: “But in France, the experience is very different. I feel very isolated. People make you feel bad for not knowing their culture or speaking their language.”

The US tourist, who had been staying in Lyon for five to six days, described herself as a “very social person” and was disappointed to find that she had not, as of yet, spoken to anyone there.

She said: “To be honest, the experience is very isolating,” before adding: “Don’t get me wrong, it’s a beautiful city, it has a lot to do and see and discover.”

The video received mixed reactions from social media users, with some expressing sympathy for her situation and others furious at her ignorance.

One TikTok user said: “Actually when you travel, you should make an effort to learn a few words in the native language of the country you are visiting. It gives you a difference perspective and makes you more approachable.”

But others spoke up to support the US tourist, claiming that they’d had similar experiences in France.

One user said: "Queen. I’m an English speaker living in Paris, what you said it’s 100% true. I feel empty and lonely here in France because I don’t speak French.”

One resident in Lyon reached out to the solo traveller, saying that they can speak English and would be available to meet up, adding: “I’ll be glad to!!!”

