Rebel Tory MPs unite in fresh bid to 'toughen up' Rwanda law by ignoring foreign courts and closing 'loopholes'

9 January 2024, 22:30

Rebel Tory MPs have united in a fresh bid to ‘toughen up’ the Rwanda Bill
Rebel Tory MPs have united in a fresh bid to ‘toughen up’ the Rwanda Bill. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Rebel Tories have put down several amendments demanding Rishi Sunak ignore foreign court orders and quash legal challenges to get flights off to Rwanda.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A group of 30 top MPs led by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman have put forward at least four changes to the PMs flagship new law in a bid to toughen it up – saying “the stakes could not be higher”.

Their changes would give ministers powers to automatically ignore Strasbourg Courts injunctions, and prevent individual migrants from being able to bring claims to suspend flights in all but a limited set of circumstances.

The PM has dodged questions on whether he would ignore so-called section 39 orders or not.

The group will also put forward changes which will try to block courts relying on international treaties including the European Convention on Human Rights and Human Rights Act.

They say that the new law as it stands “simply won’t work” and will mean flights to Rwanda will remain grounded, costing more in “farcical migrant hotels and billions more of wasted taxpayers’ money in the years to come”.

Rwanda flights will 'start in Spring' says Home Secretary

Read more: Sunak 'overruled plans to close dozens more migrant hotels' due to 'lack of confidence in Rwanda plan'

Read more: Sunak 'considered axing Rwanda scheme' during leadership bid but was warned off by allies

Penny Mordaunt told MPs on Tuesday that the bill will be debated for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a string of showdown votes expected.

The PM said on Monday he was open to "bright ideas" from all wings of the party to tweak the legislation.

It will say in law that Rwanda is a safe country in a bid to get flights to take off before the next election.

The MPs have received legal advice from leading lawyers, including John Larkin KC, who says that it would not breach international law.

Sunak faces down disgruntled right-wing Tory MPs to win crunch Rwanda vote

MPs backing the changes include former Tory boss, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, and other top Tories including Sir Jacob Rees Mogg, Sir Jake Berry, and Tories of various rebel factions including Sir John Hayes, Sir Jake Berry and Danny Kruger.

Former immigration minister Mr Jenrick said last night: “The stakes for the country could not be higher. If we don’t fix this Bill the country will be consigned to more illegal crossings, more farcical migrant hotels and billions more of wasted taxpayers’ money in the years to come.

“The Bill as drafted simply will not work because it doesn’t end the merry-go-round of legal challenges that frustrate removals. I’ve seen the legal advice and operational plans where this was painfully apparent.

“That’s why myself and colleagues have tabled a set of amendments that block small boat arrivals making individual claims and prevent Rule 39 pyjama injunctions from Strasbourg grounding planes.

“Parliament isn’t a parish council, it’s our sovereign legislative body. The power to solve this crisis is in our hands and the responsibility on our shoulders. If the government truly want to stop the boats, it should adopt these amendments and use parliament’s power to deliver on the repeated promises we have made the public.”

But the group admitted that there will still be some routes to legal challenge – such as whether a migrant is medically unfit to fly, or under 18.

Last year, the Supreme Court slapped down the plan, saying it was unlawful, and forcing ministers to come forward with a plan B.

Rebel Tories threatened to vote it down, but in the end it passed comfortably through its first reading at the end of last year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Moon Landing

Moon landing attempt abandoned after spacecraft hit by fuel leak

Ecuador State of Emergency

Gunmen held after breaking into live TV studio amid Ecuador ‘internal conflict’

Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Polish police arrest two convicted politicians who took refuge with president

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Baywatch star reveals shock breast cancer diagnosis after mistaking symptoms for menopause

Donald Trump speaks to the media at a Washington hotel

Donald Trump in court as judges express scepticism over immunity claims

Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken urges Israel to engage with region on plans for post-war Gaza

Winter Weather Florida

Sprawling storm wallops US with tornado reports, damage and heavy snow

Synagogue Tunnel Arrests

Secret tunnel in US synagogue leads to brawl between police and worshippers

Ecuadorean television station TC

Armed men storm live TV show in Ecuador day after state of emergency announced

Paula Vennells

Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells was 'shortlisted to be Bishop of London'

Lloyd Austin

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin was treated for prostate cancer

Mark Regev said civilian casualties were a 'tragedy of war'

Accidental civilian deaths are 'tragedy of war' not crime, Israel spokesman says, with Palestine to be 'less than a state'
NASA Moon Missions

More delays for Nasa attempts to put astronauts on the moon

Paul Mackenzie

Kenyan court warns prosecutors to charge doomsday cult leader within two weeks

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny ‘put in punishment cell’ in Arctic prison colony

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Ex-gang leader charged over killing of Tupac Shakur can serve house arrest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter Capaldi speaks to Andrew Marr

'It's beyond a joke': Peter Capaldi against Thick Of It reboot as it would trivialise 'profound' issues in politics
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda

Polish leader gives refuge to convicted politicians as police bid to arrest them

Ed Davey has refused to hand back his knighthood

Sir Ed Davey refuses to hand back knighthood, despite serving as postal affairs minister during Horizon scandal
Spain Plastic Pollution

Spain probes contamination of beaches after plastic pellets spilled from ship

Donald Trump, seated right, listening in court

Donald Trump returns to court as judges hear arguments on immunity

Api Ratuniyarawa, 37, was charged hours before a match he was due to play against Wales

Married Fiji international rugby star jailed for nearly three years after sexually assaulting three teenagers
Imran Khan

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan and his wife indicted in corruption case

Ecuador State of Emergency

Violence sweeps across Ecuador after gang leader Macias ‘escapes from prison’

Downing Street welcome Paula Vennells decision to hand back CBE amid Horizon scandal

Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells returning CBE 'obviously the right decision', Downing Street says
Following the longest walkout in NHS history, junior doctors returned to the frontline this morning

NHS bosses warn health service faces 'mop-up' after doctors' strikes, as impact from walkouts 'could last months'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit