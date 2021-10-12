Cops hunting killer offer £20k reward for details on 'violent' homophobic park murder

Police want two men to come forward
Police want two men to come forward. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

Detectives are offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of a homophobic-motivated park murder.

Ranjith Kankanamalage, who was known as Roy, was violently attacked and killed in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, in East London, last month, which police believe was an anti-gay hate crime.

Police investigating the 50-year-old's murder believe there are still key witnesses yet to come forward.

The Met has released images of two men they believe "may hold information which could prove invaluable to the investigation".

Read more: Young man stabbed to death and another injured in double stabbing in Bradford

Detective Superintendent Pete Wallis, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "We understand that given the circumstances of the murder, people may be reluctant to come forward.

"We continue to urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they believe it to be, to report it to police or any of our LGBT+ partners. We are particularly appealing to the two people pictured to come forward.

Ranjith Kankanamalage was murdered last month
Ranjith Kankanamalage was murdered last month. Picture: Alamy

"I can assure the public that any information shared will be treated with the utmost sensitivity and consideration. My colleagues and I remain dedicated to finding Ranjith's killer."

Mr Kankanamalage was killed on Thursday, August 16.

The first of the two potential witnesses is described as being of medium build, with short, light-coloured hair.

He wore a dark t-shirt, light blue shorts, dark brown trainers and he carried a black backpack.

The second man is also of medium build, and he had short dark hair, and wore a dark jacket and dark trousers.

Derek Lee, from the Met's LGBT+ Advisory Group, said: "We appeal for anyone who knows anything about this horrendous crime to come forward using the many channels available.

"We are aware that, while it remains unsolved, this is causing considerable concern amongst LGBTQ+ people in Tower Hamlets and across London.

"We are advising the police on sensitive ways of keeping our parks safe and wider reassurance for all communities. At the same time we ask everyone to please use common sense when going home or out late at night. We must all be vigilant."

