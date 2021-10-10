Young man stabbed to death and another injured in double stabbing in Bradford

A 19-year-old man was killed in the stabbing, while another 19-year-old was injured. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A murder investigation is under way after a double stabbing in Bradford in the early hours of this morning left a young man dead and another seriously injured.

One 19-year-old victim died after being stabbed in Bradford city centre.

Officers attended the scene on John Street at around 5:45am this morning after receiving reports of a large group of people fighting.

A second 19-year-old man also suffered stab wounds and is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy and 26-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Read more: Man, 20, arrested after fatal stabbing in Oxford

They currently remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes of West Yorkshire Police said: "One young man has unfortunately lost his life and another is continuing to fight for his.

"This is an absolutely devastating incident and a significant police operation and investigation is underway to identify and arrest those responsible."

Read more: Father accused of murdering son, 6, threatened to 'take his jaw off', court hears

Police are urging witnesses, including those involved in the altercation, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry team on 101 or the West Yorkshire Police website quoting crime reference 13210516983.