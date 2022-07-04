Easyjet boss resigns amid growing anger over summer flight disruption

4 July 2022, 12:43

EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned
EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned amid growing anger over flight disruption and travel chaos ahead of the summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The budget airline has been one of the worst hit for cancellations in recent months after the company axed thousands of flights, including many on the day they were due to depart.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: "I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him well.

"Everyone at easyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer."

Mr Bellew, who joined easyJet two-and-a-half years ago, resigned to "pursue other business opportunities", according to the Luton-based carrier.

The airline's statement continued: "EasyJet remains absolutely focused on our daily operation and continues to monitor this very closely, having taken pre-emptive action to build further resilience for the summer due to the current operating environment.

Read more: 'Disorganised hell': Chaos at UK airports as holidaymakers face 3-hour security queues

The budget airline has been one of the worst hit for cancellations in recent months
The budget airline has been one of the worst hit for cancellations in recent months. Picture: Alamy

"The airline continues to operate up to 1,700 flights each day and carry up to 250,000 passengers."

The aviation sector is struggling to cope with the rising demand for travel amid staff shortages and difficulties obtaining security clearance for new recruits.

Trade union Unite last month claimed there was a "lack of leadership" within easyJet, and Mr Bellew should be "taking control of this situation".

EasyJet has appointed David Morgan - who has been with the airline since 2016 - as interim chief operations officer.

Mr Lundgren said: "I am pleased that operations will be in the very capable hands of David Morgan who can move seamlessly into this role having previously led the operation, as interim chief operating officer, throughout 2019.

"David has significant experience and deep knowledge of the business and operation, and will provide strong leadership for the airline this summer."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Woman sunbathing on the beach

Is there a heatwave coming? Latest Met Office weather forecast

Weather

Breaking
Witnesses reported hearing a huge explosion from a block of flats.

Residents 'jump from windows' after gas explosion engulfs Bedford flat in flames

A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female whilst on duty.

Police officer charged after 'sexually assaulting woman whilst on duty'

Demographer Paul Morland says childless people should be taxed

Tax childless adults to tackle plummeting birth rates, leading demographer says

The boy was found with serious injuries in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire.

Man charged with murder after boy, 11, found seriously injured in Derbyshire park

Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM 'wasn't aware of specific allegations' against Pincher before hiring him, minister says

The Special Air Service has banned troops from using "offensive" nicknames

SAS bans troops from using offensive nicknames such as 'Doris, Ruperts and crabs'

Amber Heard's legal team have appealed the verdict of a her defamation case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard appeals against Johnny Depp defamation verdict

Motorists face "serious disruption throughout the day" as protesters target motorways

Protesters block motorways over fuel prices and slam 'greedy' Govt for 'fleecing us dry'

Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain the appointment of Chris Pincher

PM under pressure to explain Chris Pincher appointment after 'groping' allegations

Jake McLean (centre) was reportedly killed in the crash, whilst Yazmin Oukhellou (insert) was injured

Lauren Goodger's ex Jake McLean dies in car crash with TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou injured

A piece of glacier broke away on the Marmolada mountain

Six dead after chunk of glacier breaks off and slams into hikers on Italian mountain

The British Army's social media accounts have been hacked

British Army hit by cyber-attack as Twitter account retweets about ape-themed NFTs

Several people have been killed in a shooting in a Copenhagen shopping centre

Chilling video shows suspected Copenhagen gunman brandishing rifle before 3 were killed

The alleged incident happened on Manchester's Bloom Street

Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of rape after 'incident' at Manchester nightclub

Eco protesters stormed the track and were dragged out the way of oncoming cars

'Dangerous' eco protesters storm track at British GP after '3-car pile-up' halts race

Latest News

See more Latest News

A caller told LBC that 'no show' job hunters were fuelling chaos at airports

‘No-show’ job-hunters fuelling airport chaos and delays, recruitment insider says
The government is to announce plans to ensure all new public buildings have male and female toilets

New schools, hospitals shops and offices must have single-sex toilets, Govt to confirm
Residents in a number of Sydney suburbs were ordered to evacuate

Thousands flee their homes as flooding hits Sydney

Therese Coffey said the PM was "not aware of specific allegations" about Chris Pincher

Boris Johnson 'not aware of specific allegations' made against Pincher, minister says
A woman died after losing an arm and a leg in a shark attack off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt

Second woman killed by shark off Egypt's red sea coast

Nick Kyrgios made it through to the last 16 after the fiery clash on court

Nick Kyrgios called ‘evil bully’ by Tsitsipas after 'box office' Wimbledon encounter
Passengers queueing at Heathrow's Terminal 2 earlier this week

Airport chaos: security checks for new workers fast-tracked

Boris Johnson is accused of ignoring warnings about appointing Chris Pincher

PM accused of 'turning blind eye to Chris Pincher warnings' as more allegations emerge
A former royal protection officer has claimed Prince Andrew had an "intimate relationship" with Ghislaine Maxwell (pictured in insert with Virginia Giuffre), giving her unfettered access to the royal residence

Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access to Palace,' ex-officer claims
Chris Pincher says he is seeking medical support after getting "far too drunk" at the Carlton Club in London

Tory MP Chris Pincher seeking 'professional medical support' after 'groping' allegations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy
Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister - 'He swore at me - the C word!'
Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't a helpful response to those who come out as LGBTQ+

Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't helpful to those who come out as LGBTQ+
NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Mafia-like' loyalty, and a toxic culture of power: Ben Kentish's inside view on the culture of Westminster

'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster
LBC Views: Gina Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon has surprised everyone with her bold referendum announcement - but that it's a huge gamble

LBC Views: Nicola Sturgeon's independence grenade could blow up in her face
Ben Kentish's Nato anlysis

LBC Views: Nato will need to do much more if it is to stop Putin
'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London