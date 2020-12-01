EasyJet to charge passengers extra fee to bring cabin bags on board

1 December 2020, 18:12

File photo: EasyJet is tightening its hand luggage rules to "improve boarding and punctuality"
File photo: EasyJet is tightening its hand luggage rules to "improve boarding and punctuality". Picture: PA

By Megan White

EasyJet is set to charge passengers more to bring cabin bags on board, with travellers only entitled to bring small bags for free, in a bid to "improve boarding and punctuality."

The Luton-based airline announced that passengers travelling on its standard fares will only be entitled to bring a bag on board if it can fit under the seat in front from February 10 next year.

Currently, all customers are allowed to fly with a cabin bag measuring up to 56 x 45 x 25cm, enabling them to put small wheelie suitcases into overhead lockers.

Under the new rules, passengers who want to travel with an additional bag of this size as hand luggage must pay an extra fee, which will also entitle them to select a seat either near the front of the plane or with extra legroom.

EasyJet said this is available from £7.99 but ranges in price.

Five test bookings for flights from Gatwick Airport on February 11 2021 found prices between £17.49 and £21.49, adding up to 45% to basic fares.

Those who buy a more expensive FLEXI fare or are members of the carrier's frequent flyer scheme will also continue to be allowed to take one small and one large item of hand luggage with them, subject to space on board.

EasyJet does not apply a weight limit to cabin bags.

It described its size restrictions as "among the most generous for air travel".

Ryanair also limits passengers to one small item of hand luggage without an extra fee, while British Airways' cheapest fares include one large and one small item of hand luggage.

EasyJet customers with an existing booking for travel from February 10 who do not want to buy one of the optional extras will be able to check in a larger cabin bag in the aircraft hold free of charge.

EasyJet chief commercial and customer officer Robert Carey said: "Punctuality is important to our customers and we know that, if they have their bags placed into the hold at the gate due to the limited space onboard, this can cause flight delays and it can be frustrating for them too.

"Our new policy will improve boarding and punctuality for everyone, as well as give our customers certainty of what they will have with them onboard.

"Customers with existing bookings from February 10 will be offered Hands Free for free, allowing them to travel with their cabin bag at no extra cost.

"For families, we'll continue to provide a number of options to allow them to bring additional items free of charge, helping keep travel easy and affordable for families when they fly with us."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bill Cosby, centre, leaves the the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania., after being convicted in 2018 (Matt Slocum/AP)

Court considers validity of sex assault conviction of Bill Cosby
Newcastle's clash with Aston Villa has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at the North East club

Newcastle's Premier League game with Aston Villa postponed due to Covid outbreak
A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany (Harald Tittel/AP)

Driver arrested as car kills two in German city’s pedestrian zone
The White House (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Joe Biden’s victory certified in two key states as Donald Trump fights on
An old Belarusian national flag is held during an opposition rally (AP)

Belarus opposition to make list of police officers accused of abuse
Keira Bell has won a landmark case against the the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust

Trans children can take puberty blockers if they understand 'consequences' of treatment

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sir Keir Starmer told Labour MPs to abstain

Labour accused of playing politics ahead of Commons vote on Tiers
Sir Philip Green's career and wealth revealed as Arcadia faces administration

Who is Arcadia owner Sir Philip Green? A look at his net worth and business career
Sir Philip Green's retail empire Arcadia faces administration

Arcadia group collapse: Will Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton close?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says Labour Party is 'cowardly' for abstaining on tier system vote

Caller brands Labour Party 'cowardly' for abstaining on tier system vote
James O'Brien explains why Labour is abstaining in Commons tier system vote

James O'Brien explains why Labour is abstaining in Commons tier system vote
James O'Brien caller distraught that his wife has become a Covid anti-vaxxer

James O'Brien caller distraught his wife has become a Covid anti-vaxxer
National Grief Awareness Week: Carole Stone opens up about losing her husband

National Grief Awareness Week: Carole Stone opens up about losing her husband
James O'Brien takes on a Covid vaccine denier over possible 'immunity passport'

James O'Brien takes on a Covid vaccine denier over possible 'immunity passport'
PC Harper: Nick Ferrari challenges criminal barrister over killers' sentence length

PC Harper: Nick Ferrari challenges criminal barrister over killers' sentence length

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London