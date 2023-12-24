‘We will raise a glass to her on Christmas’: Heartbroken dad of Elle Edwards says on first anniversary of her death

Elle Edwards' dad has opened up on the first anniversary since her death. Picture: Handout/LBC

By Chris Chambers

Elle Edwards’ dad has said that he’s ‘keeping himself occupied’ this Christmas on the first anniversary since his daughter was shot dead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Today is the first anniversary of the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey.

Elle, 26, was an innocent victim of a gang feud. She was shot dead with a machine gun outside the Lighthouse Inn on Christmas Eve as gunman, Connor Chapman, tried to murder members of a rival gang.

In the run-up to Christmas, her dad, Tim, has been out delivering presents with a local children’s charity, Charlotte’s Brightside, to spread happiness to children across the Wirral.

Speaking to LBC, Tim said this period is “about keeping busy".

He said: “There’s apprehension in the run-up to Christmas which is only a day or so away, it’s going to be tough, but (it’s good) to keep busy doing things like this.

“And I need to make sure my own kids are coping well, and Elle’s mum, and other people, just get to Christmas Day, get through Christmas Day, and carry on.”

Chapman, 23, was found guilty of murder in July at Liverpool Crown Court and sentenced to at least 48 years behind bars.

Tim Edwards speaks to LBC

Read more: Butcher shop leaves customers hundreds of pounds out of pocket after sudden closure days before Christmas

Read more: Man arrested after anti-war Banksy piece was ‘stolen from street’ hours after authenticity confirmed

Four men have since been charged in connection with Elle’s murder.

Tim continued: “Every day is Christmas Day to us, and not in a good way.

“It’s always going to be different now isn’t it, but it’s one of two options, you can either lock yourself away and be alone through Christmas, that would be awful and it’s not in my makeup and not how us as a family will behave, or you can do something positive and create a good environment out of a bad situation, and if you can do that I will always do that.

“I have dark days and I have good days, but Elle has given me strength. She’s given me a new life and is my driving force, and that’s what keeps me going and gets me out of bed in the morning.

“Christmas Day we will be with the family, we’ve got my grandson and he doesn’t deserve to miss out on Christmas, but we will certainly raise a glass to Elle and have a few Proseccos.”