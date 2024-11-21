Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi 'to flee US and move to England' after Trump's election win

TV host Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly planning to move permanently to rural England. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

TV host Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly planning to move permanently to rural England, making them the latest US stars to depart after Trump’s election win.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to reports, the couple want to move to the Cotswolds, and they have no plans to return to the US once the move is complete.

They are also reportedly planning to put their Montecito mansion on the market.

In October, The Sun reported that the couple had bought a property in the Cotswolds, prior to the 2024 US election.

However after Donald Trump’s victory, sources said the couple planned to ‘get the hell out’ of the US after becoming ‘very disillusioned.’

Among other stars to speak out after the Trump victory was Eva Longoria. She has spoken about relocating to Europe, though she clarified that, despite her disapproval of Trump, she had started dividing her time between Spain and Mexico for international work.

Read more: Money 'reasonably expected' to reach Captain Tom's charity never did, commissioner tells LBC

Read more: 'Devastated' Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott after former deputy PM dies aged 86

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi in Clarkson's pub. Picture: Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres was among Vice President Kamala Harris' high-profile celebrity donors.

Ellen was pictured visiting Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson's pub in the Cotswolds last week with Portia, further confirming their bid to settle in the English countryside.

In a video shared to Clarkson’s girlfriend Lisa Hogan's Instagram, the stars, including Ellen’s wife Portia de Rossi, were singing along and enjoying drinks, sitting by the balcony of The Farmer’s Dog.

"@thecorrsofficial thanks for the acoustic check & for swooping by on your night off the tour! Trilled to confirm @thefarmersdogpub sounds great. @jeremyclarkson1 @natalie_imbruglia @jamesblunt @ellendegeneres @portiaderossi," Lisa captioned the post.