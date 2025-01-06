Exclusive

Elon Musk 'can't buy' Reform UK says Richard Tice after tech tycoon suggested US should 'topple UK government'

Richard Tice told LBC' Tonight with Andrew Marr that Elon Musk 'can't buy' Reform UK. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Josef Al Shemary

Richard Tice told LBC that Reform UK ‘can agree with Mr Musk on certain things’ but that the billionaire ‘can’t buy’ the party’s convictions, after he suggested the US should topple the UK government.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform UK, told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that the party has ‘strong convictions’ which ‘no one in any way can buy’.

Mr Tice said: “At the end of the day, we're a sovereign, independent nation, and we can agree with Mr Musk on certain things, and we can disagree on others. That's the joy of democracy and free speech.

Mr Tice added: “Fundamentally, we've made it crystal clear we [Reform UK] have strong convictions, strong principles, about how to grow and make this country great again.

“And no one in any way can buy us or buy our convictions.”

Mr Tice made the remarks when Andrew Marr asked him about comments made by the Tesla owner suggesting that the US should topple the UK government.

Musk made the comments on X, writing: "America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government,” in yet another attack on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Read more: 'Just don't listen to him': Elon Musk's dad urges public to ignore son amid escalating grooming gangs row

Andrew Marr speaks to Richard Tice | Watch again

In recent weeks, Musk has repeatedly attacked Starmer and the Labour MP and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips over their responses to the grooming gangs scandal.

The US billionaire wrote in one post that Ms Phillips even "deserves to be in prison" over her failure to launch an inquiry, arguing that "rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice".

Sir Keir Starmer’s tenure as head of the CPS has been a focal point of Elon Musk’s attacks on the Prime Minister.

Mr Musk recently wrote on X: "In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service's approval for the police to charge suspects.

"Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008-2013."

The Prime Minister defended Phillips on Monday morning, saying: "Those attacking Jess Phillips, who I am proud to call a colleague and friend, are not protecting victims.

Read more: Wes Streeting slams Elon Musk's attack on Jess Phillips as an 'appalling smear' against a 'brilliant woman'

Read more: Home Secretary hails Jess Phillips as 'fearless and formidable' after Elon Musk slams her over grooming gangs inquiry

America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

"Jess Phillips has done a thousand times more than they've ever dreamed about when it comes to protecting victims of sexual abuse.

"I'm prepared to call this out for what it is... the whipping up of intimidation and threats of violence, hoping that the media will amplify it."

When Andrew Marr asked Mr Tice if he accepted Starmer’s defence, he said he ‘isn’t sure’ the Prime Minister has given correct information, and that he should “come clean with the British people.”

Mr Tice said: “I think the Prime Minister does have questions to answer, serious questions, what did he know during his tenure?

“And it does feel to me, you've got Jimmy Savile, you've got Mohamed Al-Fayed, you've got these child rape gangs a lot of this stuff happened on his watch and I think he's got to come clean with the British people.”

He added: “I’m not saying he's responsible. I'm saying all of those things, there were serious issues that were occurring on his watch

Nigel Farage met with Elon Musk in Florida. Picture: Reform UK

“And I don't think it's good enough for him as the ultimate boss, to say, 'It never landed on my desk, not my responsibility guv' and that seems to have been the approach so far.”

The MP for Boston and Skegness also told Andrew Marr that ‘life would be boring if you agreed on everything’ following Elon Musk’s statement that Nigel Farage is not up to leading Reform UK.

Mr Tice said: “On this particular issue, which mainly relates to whether or not we should involve Mr Yaxley Lennon, Tommy Robinson to some, in Reform, the simple answer to that is, no.”

The X owner called for Farage to be replaced as Reform leader in a post to his social media platform on Sunday, saying Farage ‘doesn’t have what it takes’.

Nigel Farage reacted, also on X, saying: "Well, this is a surprise!"

"Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree," the Reform leader continued.

Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.



My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles. https://t.co/V7iccN6usS — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2025

"My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles."

Musk, the billionaire ally of Donald Trump who is considering donating around £100 million to Mr Farage’s Reform UK party, pinned a message at the top of his X feed which read “Free Tommy Robinson!” earlier this week.

Asked if Reform UK members could change the leader of the party if they agreed with Musk, Richard replied: “We have a new constitution, and we're now, as the second largest political party, with 170,000 plus members, evolving.

“We're growing as a political party, and members have rights and will be involved in candidate selection in branches and helping on policy.”

Mr Farage may have been keen to put a driving wedge between himself and Robinson, but he still expressed his admiration for Musk, calling him a "remarkable new entrant" into American politics who is "very helpful" for Reform.