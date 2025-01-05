Exclusive

Wes Streeting slams Elon Musk's attack on Jess Phillips as an 'appalling smear' against a 'brilliant woman'

5 January 2025, 11:14

Wes Streeting has thrown his support behind Jess Phillips.
Wes Streeting has thrown his support behind Jess Phillips. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has slammed Elon Musk’s attack on Labour MP Jess Phillips as "appalling" after the billionaire said she should “be in prison” over her response to grooming gangs in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The billionaire X owner suggested Ms Phillips "deserves to be in prison" for denying requests for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.

Safeguarding minister Ms Phillips said in a letter to the local council that Oldham must follow in the footsteps of other towns such as Rotherham and Telford and commission its own inquiry into historical abuse of children.

Mr Musk also attacked Sir Keir Starmer, saying the Prime Minister failed to bring "rape gangs" to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.

Speaking to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, Mr Streeting threw his support behind Ms Phillips, branding Musk’s comments an “appalling smear” against a “brilliant woman.”

Read more: Home Secretary hails Jess Phillips as 'fearless and formidable' after Elon Musk slams her over grooming gangs inquiry

Health Secretary explains his plans for the NHS app and condemns Elon Musk's use of X

“Keir and Jess, before they came into politics, helped to lock away rapists, wife beaters and paedophiles.

“They have done more in their professional lives for women than their social media critics could ever begin to do in terms of their own record.

“And the reason they came into politics is their experiences in the criminal justice system showed them change needed to come from politics.”

He added: “I think we’ve been giving far too much oxygen and airtime to a bloke in America with a very loud megaphone, we will deliver justice for victims and their families.”

On Musk’s comments, he said: “This is not true, it is misinformation.

“This is a free country, he’s free to say what he would like but all I would say is with power comes responsibility.

“We have seen where a whipping up of hatred could lead to.

SpaceX owner Elon Musk
SpaceX owner Elon Musk. Picture: Getty

“I think these comments make Jess Phillips less safe. I don’t want to live in a country where people exercise their voice through political violence.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Ms Phillips had "campaigned tirelessly" on behalf of those who had been failed by institutions.

"Jess Phillips has dedicated her career to tackling sexual violence and abuse and to being a voice for victims and survivors of the most terrible crimes, including child sexual abuse," she said.

"From setting up the first ever child sexual exploitation service in the Black Country and supporting survivors in Telford, Jess has been a fearless and formidable advocate for victims and survivors.

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson (Stephen Lennon)
English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson (Stephen Lennon). Picture: Alamy

"She has worked with whistleblowers and campaigned tirelessly for justice for those badly let down by endemic institutional failure."

As a Home Office minister, Ms Phillips has put the experience of grooming and trafficking victims "at the heart" of the department's work on modern slavery and launched a national scheme so police and staff work together to spot when hotels are used as a site of child sexual exploitation, Ms Cooper said.

Jess Phillips at the Labour Party Conference in 2023
Jess Phillips at the Labour Party Conference in 2023. Picture: Getty

Ms Cooper said the Birmingham Yardley MP would keep working on implementing the recommendations of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse, which published its final report in 2022.

Last year, Ms Phillips described X, formerly Twitter, as a "place of misery" and said she planned to use the site less.

Its owner Mr Musk, a key member of US President-elect Donald Trump's inner circle, shared and reacted to a series of tweets relating to grooming in the UK earlier this week.

The Tesla boss described the Prime Minister as "two-tier Keir", claiming there was "no justice for severe, violent crimes but prison for social media posts" in the UK.

He also said Sir Keir failed to bring "rape gangs" to justice when he was director of public prosecutions (DPP) between 2008 and 2013.

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year as Princess Kate

Nato urgues the UK to spend more on defence.

Nato urges UK to increase defence spending, as military bosses reveal concern about UK air defence

Handout photo of Shigemi Fukahori,

Nagasaki atomic bomb survivor who devoted life to peace dies

Russian soldiers with weapons in a trench

Ukraine to seek allies’ help to boost air defences, says Zelensky

Headshot of Costas Simitis

Former Greek prime minister Costas Simitis dies aged 88

The boy was lost in the wilderness for five days.

'A true miracle': Boy, 7, found after wondering 'lion-infested' wilderness in Zimbabwean park for five days

The parents of one of the victims attend a vigil in their son's honour

New Orleans mourns victims of New Years terror attack as hundreds gather to 'celebrate life'

Breaking
There is major travel disruption across the UK amid heavy snow

Travel chaos and power cuts hit UK amid heavy snow & -11C temperatures as major Premier League clash to go ahead

Shrek and Donkey in Shrek 2

Donkey that inspired Eddie Murphy's iconic Shrek character dies aged 30

Trump Transition

Donald Trump appears with Italian prime minister at his Florida club

Candles and flowers left in tribute

New Orleans mourns truck attack victims with tears and dance

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza

Tragic 'cause of death' of Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena revealed after he's found dead at LA home

The Home Secretary has defended Jess Phillips after Elon Musk said she "deserves to be in jail."

Home Secretary hails Jess Phillips as 'fearless and formidable' after Elon Musk slams her over grooming gangs inquiry

NHS app

NHS app upgrade to give patients more choice over treatments as Labour makes bid to cut waiting times

South Korea Martial Law

South Korean protesters brave cold to demand Yoon arrest as deadline looms

Washington Post Cartoonist Resigns

Washington Post cartoonist quits after sketch of Bezos bowing to Trump rejected

NPS employees salute the hearse

Jimmy Carter’s coffin travels to Atlanta as 39th US president’s funeral begins

Wildlife photographer Chris Golightly snapped a group of men assaulting a deer in a Nottingham park

Shocking moment men assault wild stag in park by slapping it and pulling on its antlers

The US Presidential Medal of Freedom has been formally given to U2 frontman Bono and actor Denzel Washington.

US Presidential Medal of Freedom given to U2 frontman Bono and Denzel Washington

Now that the government's plans to send asylum seekers to Africa have been scrapped, redundancies will take place

Hundreds of contractor jobs to be cut following Labour scrapping the Rwanda asylum scheme

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor says he will resign after talks on forming government fail

A destroyed part of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel

Deadly Israeli air strikes pound southern Gaza

Police were called to a complex of flats in Gillender Street, east London on Friday afternoon

Man in his 30s dies after falling from block of flats in east London

Temperatures reach -10 C this weekend in some parts of the UK with Amber weather warnings issued by the Met office in place for ice and snow

Britain's big freeze grounds flights and causes travel chaos as heavy snow sees two major airports close runways
Tiarnán Trainor tragically passed away after being taken to Royal Victoria Hospital following a collision on Low Road, Kileavy in Co Armagh on January 2

Tributes paid to 'much loved and popular' boy after quad bike crash

Firefighters spray water on the Plaza Latina shopping centre

Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping centre fire

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

