Elon Musk says he would reverse 'foolish' Donald Trump Twitter ban

10 May 2022, 21:53 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 21:58

Elon Musk would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter
Elon Musk would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Elon Musk has said he would reverse Twitter's "foolish" ban on Donald Trump if his takeover of the social media giant is successful.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Musk, the world's richest man with an estimated fortune of $269bn, agreed to buy Twitter in a $44bn (£34.5bn) takeover last month.

Former US president Mr Trump was a committed user of the platform, amassing more than 88 million followers, until he was "permanently suspended".

READ MORE: Trump vows not to return to Twitter despite 'free-speech absolutist' Elon Musk's takeover

READ MORE: Row erupts over Musk's 'free speech' Twitter takeover as critics vow to boycott platform

He was kicked off due to the "risk of further incitement of violence" after the January 2021 Capitol riots in Washington.

Mr Musk said tweets which are illegal or "destructive" should be deleted or hidden, but permanent account suspensions should be "extremely rare".

Speaking virtually at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit on Tuesday, the Tesla owner said: "I would reverse the permanent ban but I don't own Twitter yet so this is not a thing that will definitely happen."

He added: "Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots or spam, scam accounts. I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump.

"I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

"I think it was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme," he said.

Mr Trump's Twitter account had already been temporarily suspended when he was banned, while large numbers of his posts had been hidden behind warning labels for breaching rules around misinformation relating to the US election.

The permanent ban quickly extended to other platforms, including Facebook.

He has since launched his own social media platform, Truth Social, in an attempt to reclaim the online megaphone once given to him by Twitter, but with limited success.

Hours before Mr Musk reached a deal with Twitter he posted online: "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

However, Mr Trump said even though Twitter was under new ownership, he would not return.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," he told Fox News.

"I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."

He added: "The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lord Ricketts speaks to Andrew Marr

UK faces 'trade war with EU' if Govt rip up Northern Ireland protocol, Lord Ricketts warns

Jennie Bond speaks to Andrew Marr

'We can foresee clearly now a King Charles' as doubt cast over Queen's Jubilee attendance

Paul Grayson has been jailed for 12 years

'Sick and evil' male nurse jailed after filming up gowns of unconscious female patients

A landlord has become the first person to be convicted for "sex-for-rent" offences in England

Landlord jailed after offering homeless woman room in exchange for 'degrading sex favours'

Boris Johnson has suggested he may announce new support to tackle the cost of living crisis

Govt will be 'realistic not optimistic' about cost of living crisis, says Welsh Sec

Rescue workers walk past debris in front of the shopping and entertainment center in the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa

Ukraine apartment block attack leaves 44 dead as Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa

Ava White's family cried in court today while watching footage of the moment the 12-year-old was fatally stabbed.

Ava White's family weep as jurors see CCTV of stabbed schoolgirl's final moments

Kurtis Dilks (right) is charged with being part of the gang who allegedly smashed their way into Mr Cole's (left) home with a sledgehammer

Ashley Cole 'knew' he was 'going to die' after four masked raiders smashed into his home

Tory MP Jamie Wallis has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after he was involved in a car crash

Tory MP Jamie Wallis denies charges over late-night crash

The Queen is still planning on attending the Platinum Jubilee next month.

Queen plans to attend Platinum Jubilee event despite missing State Opening

Prince Charles read the Queen's Speech

Historic first as emotional Charles delivers Queen's Speech after Monarch pulls out

Prince Charles stood in for the Queen

Read in full: Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech

Prince Charles and the Queen at State Opening of Parliament

What is the State Opening of Parliament and what time is it on?

Prince Charles lays out Government plans as he steps in for Queen's Speech

Watch again: Charles sets out Government's agenda in Queen's Speech

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy (right) arrive in court for a high-profile libel trial.

Wagatha Christie trial: Dramatic start as Vardy regrets comparing Peter Andre to chipolata

The BBC has been accused of going woke after Countryfile presenter Adam Henson said "people" menstruate.

'Woke' BBC blasted after Countryfile presenter said 'people' menstruate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Obit Kravchuk

Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s first president, dies aged 88
61st Cannes Film Festival – Che Premiere

No charges for Mike Tyson over punching of aeroplane passenger
Alabama Missing Prison Official

Prison break inmate and jailer were prepared for shootout, says sheriff
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka orders troops to shoot those involved in violence

Rapper Young Thug Arrested

US rapper Young Thug arrested on racketeering and gang charges
Russia Ukraine War

Russia pounds vital Ukrainian port of Odesa in bid to disrupt supply lines
Alabama Missing Prison Official

Jailbreak mystery as manhunt ends with death of official who fled with inmate
Pope

Pope Francis urges elderly people to consider age a blessing

Indonesia Drugs Smuggling

Indonesian sailors find £66m of cocaine floating at sea

Philippines Elections

Ferdinand Marcos Jr has won Philippine presidency, unofficial count shows

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/05 | Watch again

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch again

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill
James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'
James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks
'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert

'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert
Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory

Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police