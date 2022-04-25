Elon Musk vows to 'defeat the spam bots or die trying' as he buys Twitter in $44bn deal

25 April 2022, 19:56 | Updated: 25 April 2022, 21:09

Twitter and Mr Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform
Twitter and Mr Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man with an estimated fortune of $269bn, has bought up Twitter in a $44bn (£34.6bn) takeover, saying he plans to "unlock" the full potential of the social media giant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A couple of hours before the deal was reached he posted online: "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Twitter and Mr Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform, less than two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a massive stake.

The Tesla CO revealed last week that he had lined up 46.5 billion dollars (£36.2 billion) in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company's board to negotiate a deal.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," said Musk in a statement after the announcement.

Adding: "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.

"Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Shares of Twitter rose 5% on Monday ahead of negotiations.

Read more: Asda and Morrisons slash prices as squeezed Brits grapple with cost of living

The billionaire intends to make changes to the platform: "I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.

"I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form."

Mr Musk has already begun asking users what changes they would like to see implemented including the possibility of an edit button. The takeover also raises the prospect of Donald Trump being allowed back on to the platform.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said: "No matter who owns or runs Twitter, president [Biden] has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms, the power they have over our everyday lives."

He took to Twitter to pledge: "If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! And authenticate all real humans."

He has also suggested nixing ads from Twitter Blue, lowering the subscription price, and adding Dogecoin as a payment option on the platform.

Read more: Brits brace for 'coldest May in 25 years' as Artic air sweeps across UK over Bank holiday

Mr Musk describes himself as a "free-speech absolutist," although he has not been exactly clear what he means by that. In a recent TED interview, the billionaire said he would like to see Twitter err on the side of allowing speech instead of moderating it.

He said he would be "very reluctant" to delete tweets and would generally be cautious about permanent bans. He also acknowledged that Twitter would have to abide by national laws governing speech in markets around the world.

Mr Musk himself, though, regularly blocks social media users who have criticised him or his company and has used the platform to bully reporters who have written critical articles about him or his company.

Twitter had enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill last week in a bid to make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

But the board decided to negotiate after Mr Musk updated his proposal to show he had secured financing, according to The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the negotiations were under way.

Bret Taylor, Twitter's Independent Board Chair, said after the announcement: "The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon's proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing.

"The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter's stockholders."

Whilst Parag Agrawal, Twitter's CEO, added: "Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important."

Also, a rival bidder to Mr Musk may not be stepping up any time soon, fearful of the byzantine task of moderating content on the platform, something that Mr Musk has vowed to do less of.

"The Twitter board could not find a white knight and with Musk's financing detailed the clock has essentially struck midnight for the board which is why negotiations have begun to get a deal done," said Dan Ives, who follows Twitter for Wedbush Securities.

Last week, Elon Musk said in documents filed with US securities regulators that the money would come from Morgan Stanley and other banks, some of it secured by his huge stake in electric car maker Tesla.

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $273 billion.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

David Lammy has condemned the 'absolutely horrendous' comments from an anonymous Tory MP about Angela Rayner

'Utter disgrace': David Lammy's fury at mystery Tory MP who made Rayner 'legs' claim

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only given out three of his notes telling civil servants to get back to work

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only issued three 'get back to the office' notices to civil servants

Sir Richard Shirreff speaks to Andrew Marr

Nato must be prepared for 'worst case scenario' over Ukraine conflict, warns ex-general

Exclusive
Mohammed Nabi Wardak served in Helmand between 2008 and 2011 alongside British troops

Afghan interpreter tells of 'psychological torture' after six year wait for asylum

Artic air is set to sweep across the UK in May

Brits brace for 'coldest May in 25 years' as Artic air sweeps across UK over Bank holiday

An alcohol ban has been in place in the top five tiers of English football since 1985

Football fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats for first time in 37 years

Homes for Ukraine hosts are demanding an explanation for delays in processing applications

Furious Homes for Ukraine hosts seek answers over 'lost data' holding up visas

Two explosions are thought to have taken place in a Russian city.

'Ukrainian strikes' destroy oil and military facility in Russian city near border

Andrew Marr on Boris Johnson's great struggle

Andrew Marr: Boris Johnson and the saga of the great tussle for survival

At least one child has died and 17 others required liver transplants in the spate of mystery hepatitis cases

One child dies and 17 need liver transplants in spate of hepatitis cases, WHO says

Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday

Man arrested as police search for missing woman last seen getting into van

Armed police are at Esher Church of England High School in Surrey

Armed police swoop on Surrey school after 'suspicious phone call' in Esher

Mary McCann has been jailed for four years and one month for killing her two children, Smaller, 10, and Lilly, 4, in a drink-drive motorway crash.

Mum weeps as she is jailed for killing her two children in drink-drive motorway crash

Asda and Morrisons announced price cuts on Monday

Asda and Morrisons slash prices as squeezed Brits grapple with cost of living

The driver has been fined for driving "too close" to the group of cyclists.

Row breaks out after motorist handed £400 fine and 5 points for 'driving too close' to cyclists

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police-Shooting Michigan

Michigan police chief releases name of officer who shot Patrick Lyoya
Texas Execution Lucio Vigil

Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

Turkey Philanthropist Trial

Turkish court hands civil rights activist Osman Kavala life sentence
Trump Legal Troubles

Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with New York attorney general
SpaceX

Trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

Archaeologists working in the ruins of the temple

Ruins unearthed of ancient temple for Greek god Zeus in Egypt
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Russian aggression is threat to Europe’s security, warns EC president
Russian military vehicles in Mariupol

Russia hits rail and fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Lloyds Austin, Volodymyr Zelensky and Antony Blinken in Kyiv

Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding, says US’s Blinken

Emmanuel Macron celebrates with his supporters in Paris

Election in France: What happens next?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit
Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM Sir Roger Gale changes mind

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM changes mind
Andrew Castle has addressed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police