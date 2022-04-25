Brits brace for 'coldest May in 25 years' as Artic air sweeps across UK over Bank holiday

25 April 2022, 18:14

Artic air is set to sweep across the UK in May
Artic air is set to sweep across the UK in May. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Artic air is set to sweep across the UK next month as Brits brace for the "coldest May in 25 years".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite the UK basking in sun over the Easter weekend, the weather is expected to "go into reverse" this week with a chill due to set in.

Forecasters have warned that "fresh waves of Artic air" will bring widespread frost to Britain alongside sub-zero temperatures and snow in northern parts of the UK.

Northern areas can expect nights as cold as -5C from Wednesday whilst the South will see temperatures dip to as low as -2C.

According to the Met Office, if the mercury plummets to below 1.8C at Heathrow, it will be the coldest May since 1997.

Read more: Asda and Morrisons slash prices as squeezed Brits grapple with cost of living

Former Met Office meteorologist John Hammond told the Mirror:  "The mercury will go into reverse, with a cooler trend to end April. Fresh waves of Arctic air mean a good chance, even across southern Britain, of temperatures falling close to or below freezing."

Mr Hammond added: "One or two wintry showers are not ruled out later in the week, most likely on higher ground in the North."

The Met Office have also forecast overnight frosts, especially in rural areas starting on Wednesday as the weather "turns milder into weekend".

The official Met Office forecast reads: "Into the start of this period most areas are likely to remain dry with sunny spells, although outbreaks of rain may spread across the north, with patchy cloud elsewhere from time to time.

"Daytime temperatures will remain near normal or slightly above, but colder nights, mainly in the south could see some patchy frost in sheltered rural areas.

"Moving through the middle and later part of this period there is a risk of more unsettled conditions bringing spells of rain, mainly to the north and west, with patchy showers at times mainly in the east, and potentially some cooler air for a time.

"Winds are likely to remain light, with the greatest chance of stronger breezes along the east coast. Temperatures will generally remain near to, or slightly below normal."

Read more: Football fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats for first time in 37 years

Adding: "Settled conditions can be expected for most through the middle of May, with clear or sunny spells, and mostly dry weather.

"Things could turn generally more unsettled for a time, with a chance of showers in some areas, and possibly some more prolonged rainfall for some.

"However, drier, and more settled conditions are expected to return towards the end of May, with temperatures close to or above average for this time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Lammy has condemned the 'absolutely horrendous' comments from an anonymous Tory MP about Angela Rayner

'Utter disgrace': David Lammy's fury at mystery Tory MP who made Rayner 'legs' claim

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only given out three of his notes telling civil servants to get back to work

Jacob Rees-Mogg has only issued three 'get back to the office' notices to civil servants

Sir Richard Shirreff speaks to Andrew Marr

Nato must be prepared for 'worst case scenario' over Ukraine conflict, warns ex-general

Exclusive
Mohammed Nabi Wardak served in Helmand between 2008 and 2011 alongside British troops

Afghan interpreter tells of 'psychological torture' after six year wait for asylum

An alcohol ban has been in place in the top five tiers of English football since 1985

Football fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats for first time in 37 years

Homes for Ukraine hosts are demanding an explanation for delays in processing applications

Furious Homes for Ukraine hosts seek answers over 'lost data' holding up visas

Two explosions are thought to have taken place in a Russian city.

'Ukrainian strikes' destroy oil and military facility in Russian city near border

Andrew Marr on Boris Johnson's great struggle

Andrew Marr: Boris Johnson and the saga of the great tussle for survival

At least one child has died and 17 others required liver transplants in the spate of mystery hepatitis cases

One child dies and 17 need liver transplants in spate of hepatitis cases, WHO says

Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday

Man arrested as police search for missing woman last seen getting into van

Armed police are at Esher Church of England High School in Surrey

Armed police swoop on Surrey school after 'suspicious phone call' in Esher

Mary McCann has been jailed for four years and one month for killing her two children, Smaller, 10, and Lilly, 4, in a drink-drive motorway crash.

Mum weeps as she is jailed for killing her two children in drink-drive motorway crash

Asda and Morrisons announced price cuts on Monday

Asda and Morrisons slash prices as squeezed Brits grapple with cost of living

The driver has been fined for driving "too close" to the group of cyclists.

Row breaks out after motorist handed £400 fine and 5 points for 'driving too close' to cyclists
The aviation watchdog should be given stronger powers to protect passengers hit by travel disruption

British tourists deserve automatic refund for cancelled flights, MPs insist

Rachel Reeves has spoken out about the misogyny she experienced in 2015, after 'Basic Instinct' claims were made about her colleague Angela Rayner.

Rachel Reeves claims Tory MP said she 'shouldn't be in Cabinet' if she was pregnant

Latest News

See more Latest News

Texas Execution Lucio Vigil

Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

Turkey Philanthropist Trial

Turkish court hands civil rights activist Osman Kavala life sentence
Trump Legal Troubles

Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with New York attorney general
SpaceX

Trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

Archaeologists working in the ruins of the temple

Ruins unearthed of ancient temple for Greek god Zeus in Egypt
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Russian aggression is threat to Europe’s security, warns EC president
Russian military vehicles in Mariupol

Russia hits rail and fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Lloyds Austin, Volodymyr Zelensky and Antony Blinken in Kyiv

Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding, says US’s Blinken

Emmanuel Macron celebrates with his supporters in Paris

Election in France: What happens next?

A helicopter drops water in a bid to tackle a fire in the Russian city of Tver

17 die in fire at Russian military research facility

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit
Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM Sir Roger Gale changes mind

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM changes mind
Andrew Castle has addressed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police