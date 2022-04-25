Brits brace for 'coldest May in 25 years' as Artic air sweeps across UK over Bank holiday

Artic air is set to sweep across the UK in May. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Artic air is set to sweep across the UK next month as Brits brace for the "coldest May in 25 years".

Despite the UK basking in sun over the Easter weekend, the weather is expected to "go into reverse" this week with a chill due to set in.

Forecasters have warned that "fresh waves of Artic air" will bring widespread frost to Britain alongside sub-zero temperatures and snow in northern parts of the UK.

Northern areas can expect nights as cold as -5C from Wednesday whilst the South will see temperatures dip to as low as -2C.

According to the Met Office, if the mercury plummets to below 1.8C at Heathrow, it will be the coldest May since 1997.

Former Met Office meteorologist John Hammond told the Mirror: "The mercury will go into reverse, with a cooler trend to end April. Fresh waves of Arctic air mean a good chance, even across southern Britain, of temperatures falling close to or below freezing."

Mr Hammond added: "One or two wintry showers are not ruled out later in the week, most likely on higher ground in the North."

The Met Office have also forecast overnight frosts, especially in rural areas starting on Wednesday as the weather "turns milder into weekend".

The official Met Office forecast reads: "Into the start of this period most areas are likely to remain dry with sunny spells, although outbreaks of rain may spread across the north, with patchy cloud elsewhere from time to time.

"Daytime temperatures will remain near normal or slightly above, but colder nights, mainly in the south could see some patchy frost in sheltered rural areas.

"Moving through the middle and later part of this period there is a risk of more unsettled conditions bringing spells of rain, mainly to the north and west, with patchy showers at times mainly in the east, and potentially some cooler air for a time.

"Winds are likely to remain light, with the greatest chance of stronger breezes along the east coast. Temperatures will generally remain near to, or slightly below normal."

Adding: "Settled conditions can be expected for most through the middle of May, with clear or sunny spells, and mostly dry weather.

"Things could turn generally more unsettled for a time, with a chance of showers in some areas, and possibly some more prolonged rainfall for some.

"However, drier, and more settled conditions are expected to return towards the end of May, with temperatures close to or above average for this time."