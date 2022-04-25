Football fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats for first time in 37 years

An alcohol ban has been in place in the top five tiers of English football since 1985. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Fans could be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats at football matches for the first time in 37 years, under new government plans.

The Government today endorsed 10 recommendations from a fan-led review by former sports minister Tracey Crouch, which was published in November, MailOnline reported.

These include a proposal to trial drinking alcohol in League Two and the National League's top division.

Government plans will be published in the summer.

The ban has been in place in the top five tiers of English football since 1985.

Alcohol is only permitted in the concourses of grounds, meaning fans can only drink before games and during half-time.

Ms Crouch previously told The Times this "view on alcohol and football is outdated", adding: "My view is not some kind of altruistic view that fans should be able to drink at football. It's also about allowing clubs to be able to sustain themselves."

The English Football League has also pointed out that clubs are losing vital revenue due to the ban.

An additional £35million could be made in total by clubs across the Championship, League One and League Two, it is claimed, while lifting the ban could be worth £30m in the Premier League.

However, the UK's football policing lead, chief constable Mark Roberts, has said it would be "irresponsible to fuel" football's problem with "violent and disorderly behaviour" by allowing fans to drink in the stands.

"There is a clear correlation in and around football between alcohol and poor behaviour," he told The Guardian.

"Other sports simply don't see the violence and criminal behaviour from their supporters that football does, albeit a minority."