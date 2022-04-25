Breaking News

Three women and a man stabbed to death in London house as man arrested for murder

The stabbings happened in Southwark as police were called out early on Monday morning. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Four people have died after being found stabbed in a South London home and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to the address on Delaford Road, Southwark, at about 1.40am on Monday to reports of a disturbance.

Officers forced entry and found three women and a man with what are thought to be stab wounds.

Despite attempts to save them, all four died at the scene. Their next of kin are being contacted.

The man who was arrested on suspicion of murder was taken to a south London police station, where he is still in custody.

Police believe all five people know each other and detectives from the Met are investigating.

