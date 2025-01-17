Elon Musk's rocket explodes after lift-off, sending debris through the air - and even disrupting several flights

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

A rocket launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX company exploded shortly after lift-off, showering fiery debris through the air.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

SpaceX said on Thursday that Starship's six engines appeared to shut down one by one, with contact lost just eight-and-a-half minutes into the test flight from Texas.

Several commercial flights appeared to have to divert their courses to avoid debris from the exploding rocket in and around the Caribbean region.

Read more: Jeff Bezos' rocket New Glenn launches successfully on debut mission, as billionaire 'seeks to build a road to space'

Read more: Elon Musk hails 'integrity' of first Labour MP to break ranks with Keir Starmer over grooming gangs inquiry stance

Moment of Unscheduled Rapid Disassembly of Starship flight 7 @SpaceX 🤯

pic.twitter.com/h8ii5vNKWn — Ricky T 🚀🚘🐶 (@TalbottRicky) January 16, 2025

The spacecraft was supposed to soar across the Gulf of Mexico from Texas on a near loop around the world similar to previous test flights.

SpaceX had packed it with 10 dummy satellites for practice at releasing them. It was the first flight of this new and upgraded spacecraft.

A minute earlier, SpaceX used the launch tower's giant mechanical arms to catch the returning booster, a feat achieved only once before.

The descending booster hovered over the launch pad before being gripped by the pair of arms dubbed chopsticks.

The thrill of the catch quickly turned into disappointment for not only the company, but the crowds gathered along the southern tip of Texas.

"It was great to see a booster come down, but we are obviously bummed out about the ship," said SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot, adding it would take time to analyse the data and figure out what happened.

"It's a flight test. It's an experimental vehicle."

After SpaceX Starship’s rapid unscheduled disassembly, our most tracked flights are all aircraft holding or diverting to avoid any potential debris. https://t.co/CzXnD5YvZg pic.twitter.com/4FTa4zI24V — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 16, 2025

The last data received from the spacecraft indicated an altitude of 90 miles and a velocity of 13,245mph.

The 400-foot rocket had thundered away in the late afternoon from Boca Chica Beach near the Mexican border. The late hour ensured a daylight entry halfway around the world in the Indian Ocean. But the shiny retro-looking spacecraft never got nearly that far.

SpaceX had upgraded the spacecraft for the latest demo. The test satellites were the same size as SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites and, like the spacecraft, were meant to be destroyed upon entry.

Mr Musk plans to launch actual Starlinks on Starships before moving on to other satellites and, eventually, crews.

It was the seventh test flight for the world's biggest and most powerful rocket. Nasa has reserved a pair of Starships to land astronauts on the moon later this decade.

Mr Musk's goal is Mars.

Hours earlier in Florida, another billionaire's rocket company - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin - launched the newest supersized rocket, New Glenn.

The rocket reached orbit on its first flight, placing an experimental satellite thousands of miles above Earth. But the first-stage booster was destroyed, missing its targeted landing on a floating platform in the Atlantic.