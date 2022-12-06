Elon Musk blasts Donald Trump's call for 'termination' of US constitution days after unbanning him on Twitter

6 December 2022, 08:15

Elon Musk criticised Donald Trump's latest outburst
Elon Musk criticised Donald Trump's latest outburst. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Elon Musk has continued a feud with Donald Trump after he criticised the ex-president's call for the US constitution to be "terminated".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The billionaire only recently allowed the controversial mogul-turned-politician back on Twitter after his takeover, having put the matter to a public vote.

Mr Trump had launched a tirade on his own social media platform, Truth Social, as he reacted to the so-called "Twitter files" about a laptop said to have belonged to Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

The computer has been a great source of controversy for the American right, who have tried to suggest files found on the machine – brought in to a repair shop but apparently never collected – would damage Joe Biden's credibility.

The saga spawned conspiracy theories and it has remained a point of controversy for Mr Biden's opponents, with conservative media particularly focusing on the affair.

However, weeks into Mr Musk’s ownership, Twitter released internal records about the platform's decision to restrict access to a New York Post article about the laptop two years ago, which revealed it deleted some Tweets after Mr Biden's campaign team got in touch.

These included nude photos of Hunter Biden that were taken down under revenge porn policies.

Mr Trump talked up the "Twitter files" on Truth Social – despite the Federal Electoral Commission previously deciding that Twitter had bot broken election laws.

"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

"Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

But Mr Musk hit back on Twitter: "The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story."

Donald Trump was furious after the release of the "Twitter files"
Donald Trump was furious after the release of the "Twitter files". Picture: Alamy

Mr Musk, the world's richest man and boss of Space X and Tesla, has moved to reform Twitter in a bid to win back advertisers and encourage subscribers.

His takeover has been criticised amid mass sackings and his decision to impose a "hardcore" work culture on remaining employees.

He has had a tumultuous relationship with Mr Trump, previously joining councils that advised Mr Trump as president. However, Mr Trump turned on him after Mr Musk said he had never voted for the Republican party before.

Mr Musk unbanned Mr Trump from Twitter – the ex-president was suspended after the Capitol riots – after a public poll ended in favour of reinstating him in November.

Mr Trump was a prolific user of the platform but he has not returned since.

