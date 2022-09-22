Fracking ban to be lifted in England to 'bolster energy security', govt confirms

22 September 2022, 09:19 | Updated: 22 September 2022, 10:17

Jacob Rees-Mogg said it is "right" to lift the fracking ban in order to 'strengthen' the UK's energy supply
Jacob Rees-Mogg said it is "right" to lift the fracking ban in order to 'strengthen' the UK's energy supply. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The ban on fracking in England is being lifted in order to "gather better data" about the impact on the landscape, the government has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said lifting the ban will help bolster energy security following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

It means fracking applications will be considered "where there is local support", the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: "In light of Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponisation of energy, strengthening our energy security is an absolute priority, and - as the Prime Minister said - we are going to ensure the UK is a net energy exporter by 2040.

"To get there we will need to explore all avenues available to us through solar, wind, oil and gas production - so it's right that we've lifted the pause to realise any potential sources of domestic gas."

Read more: Truss set to freeze energy bills for two years, launch dash for North Sea gas and restart fracking to tackle crisis

Read more: Putin's thinly-veiled nuclear threat is 'sabre-rattling' to justify 'catastrophic' failure in Ukraine, says Liz Truss

Fracking is a method of extracting gas - a fossil fuel - from the earth, done by drilling into the ground and directing a high-pressure mixture of sand, water and chemicals at shale rock.

It is controversial because it can cause earth tremors, which are a concern to local residents - and for this reason it was temporarily banned in 2019.

It is also a fossil fuel, leading to concerns that widespread fracking would distract the government from investing in greener alternatives such as renewables.

Even Prime Minister Liz Truss' own Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has previously spoken out against fracking, saying those calling for it "misunderstand the situation we find ourselves in".

"Even if we lifted the fracking moratorium tomorrow, it would take up to a decade to extract sufficient volumes - and it would come at a high cost for communities and our precious countryside," he wrote in the Mail on Sunday in March.

"No amount of shale gas from hundreds of wells dotted across rural England would be enough to lower the European price any time soon."

Developers will need to have the necessary licences, permissions and consents in place before they can commence operations, BEIS said.

The Government also published the British Geological Survey's scientific review into shale gas extraction, which was commissioned earlier this year.

BEIS said the review "recognised that we have limited current understanding of UK geology and onshore shale resources, and the challenges of modelling geological activity in relatively complex geology sometimes found in UK shale locations".

Read more: Council orders fracking site shut despite energy crisis to avoid upsetting owls 'that left years ago'

Read more: 'Serious concerns' as new report finds Met Police failing in several key areas: 'It must get better'

The Government argued that the limited understanding should not be a barrier to fracking, but instead a reason to drill more wells to gather more data.

"It is clear that we need more sites drilled in order to gather better data and improve the evidence base, and we are aware that some developers are keen to assist with this process," a BEIS statement said.

"Lifting the pause on shale gas extraction will enable drilling to gather this further data, building an understanding of UK shale gas resources and how we can safely carry out shale gas extraction in the UK where there is local support."

The Government also announced a new oil and gas licensing round, expected to be launched by the North Sea Transition Authority in early October.

This is expected to lead to more than 100 new licences being granted to search for oil and gas in the North Sea.

Watch: 'Don't panic - Putin knows he's losing the war and his nuclear threat is meant to get in our heads'

Energy prices have soared in recent months, partly due to Putin restricting gas supplies from Russia in retaliation to Western sanctions.

Russia is the world's largest exporter of natural gas, but restrictions have been placed on imports from the country after it invaded Ukraine in February.

But prices were already higher than normal even before that.

A cold European winter last year put pressure on supplies, and hot weather in Asia resulted in more gas being used for air conditioning.

As a result of the surging prices countries are scrambling for ways of limiting energy usage, and of sourcing power from elsewhere.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two thousand bus workers could strike indefinitely from October 4th over pay and conditions.

London bus drivers to stage 'all-out' strike from October 4: Full list of routes affected

Iran protests over women's rights

Iran's anti-hijab protests escalate as death toll rises to nine in the wake of woman's death in custody

The boy, 15, was stabbed to death in Huddersfield

Teen, 16, arrested after boy, 15, stabbed to death outside school gates in Huddersfield

The Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates to their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis

Interest rates set for biggest rise in 30 years putting them on level with 2008 financial crisis

A neighbour called police to report Thomas Hollis was "holding meetings from his hot tub".

Council boss harassed neighbours in hot tub row during lockdown

Andrew fears being kicked

Prince Andrew set to remain in Windsor mansion with Fergie and Queen's corgis but fears eviction

Liz Truss said Putin was trying to justify "catastrophic failures" in Ukraine

Putin's thinly-veiled nuclear threat is 'sabre-rattling' to justify 'catastrophic' failure in Ukraine, says Liz Truss

The Met has been sharply criticised in a report

'Serious concerns' as new report finds Met Police failing in several key areas: 'It must get better'

An NHS shake-up is on the way to deal with the backlog

The doctor will see you now: Govt promises all patients who need urgent help will be seen on same day in GP shake-up

Russians protested against mobilisation

Hundreds of Russians arrested in crackdown as they protest against mobilisation order across dozens of cities

The boy, 15, was stabbed to death in Huddersfield

Schoolboy, 15, stabbed to death in Huddersfield as police launch murder investigation

A GP shake up is in the works

GP shake up: All patients needing urgent help to be seen on same day after months of appointments chaos

Peta's idea of a sex ban on meat-loving men has been ridiculed

Ban all meat-eating men from having sex because their love of pork is killing the planet, animal rights group demands

Mr Kaba's death sparked protests

'I want justice for my son and I want the truth': Chris Kaba's family holds 'very hard' face-to-face with Met chief

Putin has again made a threat over nuclear weapons

'Don't panic - Putin knows he's losing the war and his nuclear threat is meant to get in our heads'

Five Brits have been released by Russia

'Months of suffering is over': Five Brits captured by pro-Russian fighters in Ukraine released

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Mobile phone or Cell phone being held in a hand showing the Tap Air Portugal app on screen

Cyberattack steals passenger data from Portuguese airline

Pakistan Floods

Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to flood-hit Pakistan

Mexico Earthquake

One dead as 6.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

Australia Whales

32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded on Australian coast

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia

Khieu Samphan (right) sits in court

Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives to watch Amy Coney Barrett take the Constitutional Oath on the South Lawn of the White House

Supreme Court justice’s wife agrees to interview with Capitol riots panel

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio

Court permits Justice Department to use classified records seized in Trump raid

2022 Clinton Global Initiative

Zelensky says Russia is not serious about ending Ukraine war

Blind Dog Rescue

Blind dog rescued from hole at California construction site

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward
'Bad Vlad' is threatening use of nuclear weapons.

Andrew Marr: 'Bad Vlad's' explicit nuclear threats were not used even in the worst days of the Cold War
banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

King Charles must refashion the monarchy or he risks the UK splitting, LBC's Lewis Goodall writes

King Charles must refashion the monarchy and keep it relevant - or he risks his kingdom splitting: Lewis Goodall
Andrew Marr said the world's events have moved on fast from the Queen's funeral

Marr: How quickly the world turns - we're back to politics and it's almost like the Queen's funeral never happened
Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent
donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character
San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral
Andrew Marr spoke about the Queen's funeral

Marr: Queen's funeral was for the monarchy, for Britain and for the lonely and bereaved

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London