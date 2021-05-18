Police officer who attacked woman banned from ever rejoining any force

Oliver Banfield admitted assaulting a woman. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

A police officer has been barred from ever returning to the force after admitting drunkenly assaulting a mother as she walked home.

Former West Midlands police office Oliver Banfield left the force after drunkenly attacking a mother who was walking home at night in Bidford-on-Avon when he was off-duty.

Banfield was caught on CCTV grabbing victim Emma Homer in a headlock and kicking at her feet.

A misconduct hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Sir David Thompson, heard that the 25-year-old was given a community order as well as being ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

Sir David said: "The officer was drunk, the officer was off-duty and the officer engaged in assault and abusive behaviour and the use of misogynistic comments towards the victim.

"I have had the opportunity to read the victim of the assault's victim personal statements.

"It's very clear that the incident has caused her significant psychological distress."

Having been barred, Banfield will be added to a College of Policing record, ensuring he is unable to rejoin the police service again.

His hearing was accelerated after he admitted the assault. Banfield did not attend his disciplinary hearing.

After his sentencing in March, MP for Camberwell and Peckham Harriet Harman said: "This is proof, if any needed, that system fails women and protects men"

Policeman attacks woman walking home alone after dark. Must have been terrifying for her but no prison sentence. He continues in post. @WMPolice must review. This is proof, if any needed, that system fails women and protects menhttps://t.co/QTXZQGrRsc — Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) March 19, 2021

Ms Homer, the 37-year-old victim, issued a statement via a relative, following the initial court case.

She explained that the events had given her "anxiety, insomnia and stress" which had been "compounded by the slow response from Warwickshire Police".

Warwickshire police apologised, admitting its "initial response to the report of the assault was not as swift as it should have been."