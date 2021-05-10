What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon. Picture: PA

By Emma Clarke

Boris Johnson is set to lead a coronavirus press conference later today, with major announcements expected on the further lockdown restrictions that will be eased next Monday.

The prime minister will address the nation today during the government's latest Downing Street Covid press briefing.

In addition to outlining key statistics, Mr Johnson will update the public on the UK roadmap ahead of next Monday, when further lockdown measures are set to ease nationwide.

As part of today’s briefing, the PM is expected to cover the re-opening of indoor bars, pubs and restaurants, as well as updated rules on hugging, domestic overnight stays, weddings and funerals, and the reopening of cinemas.

So far, the UK has administered more than 53 million jabs, of which over 17.5 million have been second doses.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Covid announcement, including what time it starts and how to watch it.

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson to confirm further easing of Covid restrictions

Read more: PM to confirm indoor hospitality and cinemas will return next week

When is Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement today?

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 5pm today (Monday 10 May).

While it has been confirmed that Mr Johnson will be heading up the announcement, it is not yet known who will join him for today’s briefing.

In the past, the prime minister has been regularly joined by government ministers, such as Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Home Secretary Priti Patel, or health experts such as England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Read more: All the changes Boris Johnson is set to announce during press conference

Read more: Covid alert level lowered from four to three ahead of 17 May lockdown easing

How can I watch the press conference?

Viewers can watch the press briefing on our Global Player or on LBC's YouTube channel.

If you miss the announcement, it will be available to watch on the YouTube page later on.

Or, you can read all our latest updates on coronavirus and the Government’s guidelines here.

What is Boris Johnson going to discuss?

Hugging and personal contact

Junior minister Nadine Dorries said people will finally be able to hug one another as part of the new rules.

"I don't think you can cautiously cuddle but the prime minister is going to make the announcement this afternoon," she said.

Michael Gove added: “Friendly contact - intimate contact - between friends and family is something we want to see restored.”

Domestic overnight stays will also be permitted under the new rules, but only up to two households, or six guests.

Pubs and restaurants reopening

While pubs and restaurants with outdoor seating have been open since 12 April, it will come as welcome news that as of 17 May, punters will be able to enjoy their meals and beverages inside.

The 'rule of six' will still apply for indoor hospitality, with a maximum gathering size of six people from up to two households.

Weddings and “significant life events”

As of 17 May, up to 30 guests can attend weddings, funerals and other life events. Social distancing should still be practiced.

Outdoor gatherings

It is expected that the 'rule of six' will no longer apply to outdoor gatherings. That said, people will still have to maintain social distancing and there will be a limit of 30 people.

Cinemas reopening

Film buffs will be delighted to know that from Monday, cinemas will reopen their doors across the country.

Saunas and steam rooms

Although gyms and beauty parlours have been open since 12 April, saunas and steam rooms have remained closed. As of Monday, the rules around this are set to change, along with indoor exercise classes.