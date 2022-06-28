What is the petrol price app? How to find the cheapest fuel in your area

Petrol prices have become a huge concern under the cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Petrol and diesel prices are currently breaking records across the UK as costs are continuing to soar as part of the cost of living crisis.

And as fuel prices show no signs of going down, despite a halt in the wholesale price, customers are finding it increasingly difficult to manage the new financial strain.

Currently, the average price of petrol in the UK is around 189.7p with diesel at 198.1p, meaning a typical family car can now cost over £105 to fill up.

With this in mind, a petrol price app has become the top way to save money on fuel as it tells you the cheapest petrol pumps in your area.

The petrol app allows customers to save money on fuel. Picture: Alamy

What is the petrol price app?

Both a website and an app, petrolprices.com gathers all your local garages' price data so you can see who is offering the cheapest fuel at that time.

Simply log on, enter your postcode and they'll display the information in your area.

There are plenty of filters too such as what type of fuel you require (petrol, diesel or premium) and the mile radius of which you want to travel.

At the moment, PetrolPrices has around 8,500 forecourts to display which includes Shell, BP, Asda, Sainsbury's Tesco's and many more.

However, the site's data can range between one to four days old so it may not be an exact match.

Recommending the website, Martin Lewis tweeted: "Find the nearest cheapest petrol station near you... Petrolprices.com."

If you use the website, you will need to create an account, something not required if you use the app.

Fuel prices have increased rapidly for a number of reasons in the UK. Picture: Alamy

How else can I save money on petrol?

Other tips that have been regularly recommended by experts when it comes to saving fuel are: