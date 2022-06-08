Petrol price in biggest daily jump in 17 years as cost to fill up family car passes £99

8 June 2022, 16:15

Petrol prices have had their largest daily jump in 17 years
Petrol prices have had their largest daily jump in 17 years. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Petrol prices have seen their biggest daily jump in 17 years, with the cost to fill up a typical family car nearing £100.

The £100 figure could be reached by the end of Wednesday with prices set to exceed that as soon as Thursday, the RAC said.

It comes as the cost of filling an average family car with petrol is now £99.40.

Data firm Experian Catalist said a litre of petrol cost an average of 180.7p on Tuesday.

It was an increase of 2.2p compared with the previous day, which was the largest daily jump in 17 years, the RAC said.

A similar increase on Wednesday will take the average cost of a full tank for a 55-litre family car to more than £100 for the first time.

The average cost for the day will be published on Thursday morning.

Read more: Fury as petrol prices soar above £2 per litre as fuel cost hits record level

Read more: Tories blast Conservative as he says 'rejoin European single market over cost of living'

However, some forecourts are already selling petrol above £2 per litre, according to price comparison website PetrolPrices.

The highest price was found to be 202.9p at BP sites on the A1 near Sunderland, Tyne and Wear; the M4 near Chippenham, Wiltshire; and the M6 near Burton-in-Kendal, Cumbria.

The most expensive forecourts on local roads are selling petrol at up to 196.9p per litre in Glasgow and near Stafford, Staffordshire.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "A full tank of unleaded has now shot up to £99.40, moving us ever closer to the milestone £100 petrol fill-up - an unfortunate landmark we may reach as soon as today.

"Asda hiked its average petrol price nearly 5p a litre in a single day, which is unheard of.

"These are unprecedented times in terms of the accelerating cost of forecourt fuel."

He added that "we are still some way from the peak" as it will take several days for an unexpected fall in wholesale costs on Tuesday to be reflected in pump prices.

Meanwhile, AA spokesman Luke Bosdet said the steep increase in prices was "a huge shock" and called on the Government to "act fast".

Average diesel prices are also at a record high, having hit 186.6p on Tuesday - up 1.4p from Monday.

