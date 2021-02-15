Will children get a Covid-19 vaccine?

15 February 2021, 14:20

Covid vaccine trials with children have begun in the UK
Covid vaccine trials with children have begun in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid vaccine are currently for those aged 18 and over but research in children and the jab is underway - so will children be vaccinated in the UK?

The coronavirus vaccine rollout in the UK has been hailed a success so far, but as the Covid jab priority groups are given their doses, researchers are also looking into giving children the Covid-19 vaccine in the future.

As it stands, only those aged 18 and over are entitled to get the immunisation from any of the approved vaccine companies including Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca, but experts are carrying out new trials to see how impactful they might be for those under that age bracket.

What are the approved coronavirus vaccines in the UK?

So will children get a Covid-19 vaccine? What research into children and kids is being carried out? Here’s the latest on the trials:

Covid vaccine trials will monitor around 300 children aged between six and 17
Covid vaccine trials will monitor around 300 children aged between six and 17. Picture: PA

Will children get a Covid-19 vaccine?

At present, anyone aged 18 and under is not entitled to a coronavirus vaccine.

There isn’t enough evidence on the jab and the results on children and it’s thought as they’re less impacted by the virus, they were less of a priority.

However, pharmaceutical company Oxford-AstraZeneca are beginning trials with children and the vaccine so this may change in the future.

UK residents under 18 are not entitled to Covid-19 vaccinations at present
UK residents under 18 are not entitled to Covid-19 vaccinations at present. Picture: PA

Covid-19 vaccine and children: What research is being carried out?

A new trial has been confirmed to test how well the Oxford jab works in children.

Due to take place later in February, around 300 volunteers will have the first dose with researchers evaluating their immune response to the vaccination.

The trial will be using children aged six to 17 and volunteers who live near the four study sites such as the University of Oxford are being asked to step forward.

Experts have said that while children are relatively unaffected by the virus, it’s important to establish these findings for those who are more vulnerable or could benefit from the jab.

