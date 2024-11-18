Family of missing hiker hunt for tourists who handed in his backpack after vanishing on the Giant’s Causeway

18 November 2024, 12:57 | Updated: 18 November 2024, 13:01

Family of missing hiker appeal to tourists who handed in his backpack after vanishing on the Giant's Causeway.

By Danielle de Wolfe

The family of a missing man whose backpack was handed in by two tourists on a stretch of the Giant's Causeway are appealing to them for information.

Hiker Lester McLennan, 20, went missing after embarking on a hike at the world renowned site in Northern Ireland on November 1.

His family are now reaching out in the hope that two tourists who found his backpack close to the coastline were he vanished may hold the key to their search.

"I can’t do anything," his mother Lalitha McLennan emotionally told local media.

The south London-born hiker ventured to the Giant’s Causeway, located around three-and-a-half hours from Belfast, with Mr Lester captured on CCTV at around 9.30am on Friday 1 November.

Police described Mr Lester as a white male, measuring 6ft 3in tall and with a slim build with light brown hair.

Hiker Lester McLennan, 20, went missing after embarking on a hike at the world renowned site in Northern Ireland on November 1.

Mr Lester was then captured on further footage outside UNESCO World Heritage site's visitor's centre before he's believed to have set off to explore the area.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

His mother, who joined her son on the trip to visit family in Northern Ireland, raised the alarm when he failed to return to their accommodation in Belfast.

“I think we’re looking for his body now,” his mother admitted.

Mr Lester was then captured on further footage outside UNESCO World Heritage site's visitor's centre before he's believed to have set off to explore the area.

The 20-year-old is described as wearing black glasses at the time of his disappearance, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip-up jacket.

He was also carrying a black backpack which is believed to have been the bag discovered by the two toursits.

“I really want to know and I can’t do anything until I know,” she told UTV.

“I don’t know where they come from with that bag, and if it was really near or if it was eight miles down the road."

His mother, who joined her son on the trip to visit family in Northern Ireland, raised the alarm when he failed to return to their accommodation in Belfast.

If it was eight miles down the road, then we could look at eight miles down the road thoroughly,” she said.

“He was excited to see the Causeway.

“He’d been up the West Highland Way in the summer.

“He likes hiking and natural spaces and was really keen to see it.”

Police are appealing to Lester or anyone who may have seen him on 1st or 2nd November to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 02/11/24

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.

Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

