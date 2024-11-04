'Devastated' family pay tribute to 'wonderful' 10-year-old girl mauled to death by pet dog

A 10-year-old girl who was mauled to death by her family's dog had a 'close, loving relationship' with the pet that killed her, police have said. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The 10-year-old girl mauled to death by her family dog has been named as Savannah Bentham.

Savannah Bentham was bitten by the dog, believed to be a registered XL Bully, in the family's home near Malton in North Yorkshire on Friday afternoon.

Despite efforts from paramedics on the scene, 10-year-old Bentham died of her injuries.

Now, her family have paid tribute to their “wonderful” daughter.

A statement shared by North Yorkshire Police read: “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah. We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.

“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.

“We ask that our family’s privacy is respected while we grieve for Savannah.”

XL Bullies Being Walked On Private Land After Ban. Picture: Getty

The attack was "out-of-character" from the dog who, according to Police, had "a close, loving relationship" with Savannah.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are conducting detailed inquiries covering all aspects of the incident.

"One of the lines of inquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

"All indications so far suggest it was out of character, with the girl and dog having a close, loving relationship."

The force previously confirmed that the killer dog will be destroyed.

The dangerous XL Bully dog breed, which was banned in February of this year, continues to take up police time and resources, with the American dog killing at least 16 people in 2023 alone.

The ban on XL Bullies allows owners to keep their pet as long as they are willing to comply with strict conditions such as getting them neutered..

Otherwise, the dogs will need to be put down.

They must also always remain muzzled and on a lead when outside.