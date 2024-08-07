Breaking News

Police brace for over 100 far-right rallies and 30 counter-protests tonight as 6,000 officers deployed across 41 forces

7 August 2024, 12:51 | Updated: 7 August 2024, 13:22

More than 100 locations are being targeted
More than 100 locations are being targeted. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

More than 100 areas are set to be targeted by far-right protesters in yet another evening of violence.

The gatherings on Wednesday are expected to be across 41 police forces with thousands of officers on standby, LBC understands.

Immigration centres and lawyers' offices are anticipated to be the main focus of the protests.

However, officers could also be deployed to hotels housing asylum seekers.

A police source said: "Today is probably going to be the busiest day of the week, into the evening.

"Tonight, we think it's looking like a credible picture. We are preparing for activity across 41 forces."

Police chiefs have made clear they are going after criminals whether they throw a brick or send a tweet.

Cases are being built against "keyboard warriors" but sources have said police are also looking at influencers and organisers on the other side of the political spectrum.

Since Monday, almost 6,000 police officers have been mobilised to deal with the unrest, referred to Sir Keir as Britain's 'standing army'.

Of the 6,000 officers, 3,750 from the national policing reserve are on standby to be deployed locally and 2,000 are on standby to be deployed regionally and nationally.

The Met has sent hundreds of officers to Greater Manchester Police. Southeast forces have sent officers to the northeast and northwest as well.

It comes after the PM reassured communities that "they will be safe" following a second emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday evening.

Sir Keir said: "They will be safe. We're doing everything we can to ensure that where a police response is needed, it's in place, where support is needed for particular places, that that is in place.

"Obviously it's a difficult situation with disorder going on in a number of different places at the same time, but that is precisely why I held my second Cobra meeting today to co-ordinate the response and to get the assurance that I want and need, that we do have adequate police in place, that we are able to cope with this disorder.

"But the message has to go to those that are involving themselves in this disorder, which is 'you're wrong, you shouldn't be doing it, you will feel the full force of the law', as I hope we're demonstrating with these swift prosecutions."

Rioters have been warned that they could face terror charges amid the "deeply disturbing" wave of disorder.

Britain's top prosecutor said he would consider it for those who plan "serious disruption" with the purpose of "advancing ideology".

"There are sentencing guidelines which indicate that many people who have been caught up in this disorder will face immediate imprisonment. There should be no doubt about that. They are going to prison," Stephen Parkinson said.

“We are willing to look at terrorism offences. I’m aware of at least one instance where that is happening. 

“Where you have organised groups planning activity for the purposes of advancing an ideology... planning really, really serious disruption – then yes, we will consider terrorism offences.”

