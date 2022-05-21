Father-of-two dumps partner after falling for 22-year-old Ukrainian refugee

Just 10 days after moving in with Tony Garnett and his partner Lorna, Sofiia and Tony moved out. Picture: Instagram @sonya_dobrvlsk

By Asher McShane

A father-of-two left the mother of his children for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in to his home just ten days earlier.

Tony Ganett, 29, left partner Lorona, 28, after striking up a romance with Sofiia Karkadym, who fled Lviv at the start of Putin’s invasion.

He reached out on social media at became Sofiia’s sponsor. Just over a week after she arrived in the UK he left his partner to start a new life with her.

Read more: Royal family secretly 'open up their homes' to Ukrainian refugees fleeing Putin's troops

Read more: John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

He told the Sun: ““It began with a simple desire from me to do the right thing and put a roof over the head of someone in need, a man or woman.

“We’re sorry for the pain we’ve caused but I’ve discovered a connection with Sofiia like I’ve never had before.”Sofiia, 22, added “these things happen.”

The couple are now in the process of finding a new home together.

Recent figures show more than 33,000 refugees from Ukraine are now in the UK sponsored by families, with 68,700 visas issued out of 84,000 applications.