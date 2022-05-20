John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

By Sam Sholli

The Ukraine war has been a "catastrophic mistake" for Vladimir Putin and he is in "big trouble", says John Sweeney.

The journalist has made the remarks while speaking to LBC's James O'Brien, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

The Russian President "doesn't look well" and that the Ukraine war has been a "disaster" for him, the journalist has also said.

Reflecting on Vladimir Putin's wellbeing, Mr Sweeney told James: "So he doesn't look well. The puffy cheeks suggest steroid treatment, and that's not good.

"Steroids give you steroid rage. They give you hyper-aggression if you ever do them."

He also said: "So the possibility is the man in charge of the world's greatest stockpile of nuclear weapons is right now suffering from roid rage."

Mr Sweeney added: "The good news - let's not panic people - I think if he presses the red button, somebody in the Kremlin will have disconnected it."

Mr Sweeney then said: "I no longer think that Vladimir Putin controls the Kremlin machinery like he did on February 23rd because this war has been a catastrophic mistake for the Russian army, for Russia and in particular for the man whose war it is - Vladimir Putin."

Later in the exchange, Mr Sweeney told James of his prediction that Vladimir Putin "leaves the Kremlin in a box".

He added: "I think that he's in big trouble. The last person who made this mistake was called Nicholas II."

Mr Sweeney also said: "I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world."

He also said: "The American heavy metal will change the war this summer. The Russians will go backwards. Then there is a possibility of more and more economic pressure. And then you've got some kind of second Russian revolution down the track."