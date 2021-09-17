Fear of catching covid from handrails 'sparks rise in Tube escalator falls'

17 September 2021, 08:02

There has been a rise in people falling on the Tube because they are reluctant to hold handrails because of the pandemic
There has been a rise in people falling on the Tube because they are reluctant to hold handrails because of the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Passengers are falling on Tube escalators more frequently as they don't want to hold handrails for fear of catching Covid-19.

Tube bosses reported a rise in accidents, with “intoxicated” passengers celebrating the end of lockdown also to blame, according to the London Evening Standard.

Twelve serious injuries were reported in the Tube in April, May and June, more than any other quarter in the past two years.

More injuries occur on Thursday and Friday evenings and weekends due to the return of drunken revellers to central London.

London Underground managing director Andy Lord said escalator falls were “our biggest risk from a passenger injury perspective”.

He told a panel: "The two biggest risks we have are falls on escalators caused by people who don’t hold the handrail. 

"There is an issue with the perception that the handrail is not clean because of the pandemic. 

"The other bigger issue is actually intoxication."

TfL plans to expand a trial that attaches Covid-busting ultraviolet light devices to hand rails to eradicate traces of the virus and has introduced an intensive cleaning regime with anti-viral fluids.

Frequent testing by Imperial College London experts has failed to find traces of Covid on the network.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The three astronauts

Chinese astronauts return after 90 days aboard space station

Essex Police shut down the protest minutes after it started.

FINALLY! Police get tough on M25 eco mob and shut down latest protest within minutes
USS Illinois

Australian PM rejects Chinese criticism of nuclear sub deal

Seiko Noda

Japan’s ruling party begins race to pick Suga successor

Forensic officers at the scene

Three young children from South Africa allegedly murdered in New Zealand
Health secretary Sajid Javid is overseeing the mandatory jab policy

THOUSANDS of care home staff could be SACKED as 'no jab, no job' deadline passes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction

Watch in Full: Iain Dale interviews Peter Shilton and Steph Shilton on gambling addiction
Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz's drastic proposal to 'modernise' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'strategic' to focus on China

Maajid Nawaz: 'Strategic' Afghan withdrawal made to focus on China
AUKUS alliance 'the consequence of Chinese behaviour'

AUKUS alliance 'the consequence of Chinese behaviour', declares ex-Aussie foreign Minister
Ex-cops blast police response to Insulate Britain protesters

Ex-cops BLAST police response to climate protesters who targeted M25
'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I be head of Ofcom?'

'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I head Ofcom?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London