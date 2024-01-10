Ex-firearms officer who was made to strip down to her underwear in training wins £820,000 in sex discrimination case

Ms Kalam has received a payout of more than £820,000. Picture: Channel 4 News

By Jenny Medlicott

An ex-firearms officer has been awarded more than £820,000 in compensation after winning a sex discrimination case against her police force.

Rebecca Kalam, 40, a former firearms officer at West Midlands Police, sued the force for harassment, sex discrimination and victimisation.

She was initially awarded a £30,000 payout at an employment tribunal in November.

But Employment Judge Christopher Camp ruled she should be compensated for lost earnings and pension on the basis she would have made the rank of Superintendent and retired as such at 60 if it were not for her mistreatment.

At a hearing in Birmingham on Monday, Ms Kalam was awarded more than £820,000 for loss of earnings and pension.

The tribunal heard of how a male officer had pushed Ms Kalam's neck down with his foot while she was doing press-ups, before telling her that having breasts “does not mean you cannot do a press-up”.

On another occasion she was allegedly made to strip down to her underwear during a training exercise.

The tribunal previously heard she was also forced to pose for a photoshoot while pregnant and was also told to wear a compression bra to fit into body armour designed for men.

The employment judge ruled the force was guilty of sex discrimination for not ordering body armour specifically for her.

Ms Kalam said: “Instead of promptly carrying out a thorough investigation when I reported these issues, West Midlands Police engaged in a campaign of victim blaming. However, my experience has shown that truth is authentic vindication.

“It has taken the loss of my career, health, and security to plead with WMP to not leave women at risk, including its own female officers through lack of provision of gender specific uniform and through discriminatory practices.”

The force's Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green issued an apology for the “serious issues” she experienced.

He said: "I am sorry that more was not done sooner to address the serious issues raised by Mrs Kalam and I apologise for the significant impact that these have had on her which has been highlighted during the tribunal.”

The force has now confirmed that three serving firearms officers are currently suspended and an additional 10 are in the disciplinary process.

Ms Kalam sued the force for harrassment, sex discrimination and victimisation. Picture: Channel 4 News

Ms Kalam said in a statement after the original tribunal she was aspiring to be a chief constable and stayed on at the force in the hope she could “change the culture from the inside”.

“I had the ambition and drive to progress to the senior ranks, up to chief constable, and I was on track to do so,” she said.

“One of the reasons I stayed on in the department was to try and change the culture from the inside."

Paul Odle, from the Metropolitan Police Federation which has been supporting her, said: “If we can't even protect your own from inside the organisation, how can we basically, frankly, be honest and protect the public if that's how we behave internally?"

West Midlands Police said as of the last two years the firearms department has been under new leadership and has been working hard to change the culture.

DCC Green said: “There is no place in policing for misogynistic, discriminatory or disrespectful behaviour and much progress has been made to set and reinforce the highest standards of conduct and professionalism.”