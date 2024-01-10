Bargain Hunt's Charles Hanson pleads not guilty to assaulting his wife and coercive behaviour

10 January 2024, 11:29

Hanson, 45, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court
Hanson, 45, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and coercive behaviour against his wife.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hanson, 45, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for a short hearing in front of district judge Andrew Meachin.

The auctioneer, of Mackworth, Derby, was accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between May 13 and 17 2020 and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between May 2015 and June 2023.

Read more: Half of child sex abuse offences were committed by children, police data shows

Read more: Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed with shoppers saving more than £20 compared with Waitrose

The television personality, who has also appeared on Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, stood with his hands clasped throughout the hearing and spoke only to confirm his date of birth and enter his not guilty pleas.

Judge Meachin said the charges were "wholly unsuitable" for trial at the magistrates' court and sent the case to Derby Crown Court.

Hanson, wearing a blue suit and red tie, was bailed to appear at the crown court on February 7.

He was told he must not contact his wife Rebecca Hanson or go to the family address in Quarndon except on one occasion to collect his personal belongings.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Winter-Storm

Storm batters US states as governors take emergency measures

Breaking
Breaking News

Sunak confirms new law to 'exonerate and compensate' people wrongly convicted in Post Office scandal

Exclusive
Sathyan Shiju ran a post office in Tolworth between 2001 and 2006

'Suicidal' postmaster in Sir Ed Davey’s constituency who suffered racist abuse and spat at ‘tried to contact MP three times’
Ms Kalam has received a payout of more than £820,000.

Ex-firearms officer who was made to strip down to her underwear in training wins £820,000 in sex discrimination case

Election 2024 Debate

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis get chance to provide alternative to Donald Trump

Does your go-to supermarket make the list?

Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed with shoppers saving more than £20 compared with Waitrose

SEC Unauthorized Tweet

US agency says account was hacked after ‘unauthorised’ post backs bitcoin

London has been ranked as the slowest city for drivers.

London ranked as world’s slowest city for drivers due to capital’s widespread 20mph speed limits

Ecuador Violence

What has caused criminal violence to surge in Ecuador?

Armed men stormed the set of the TC Television network in the port city of Guayaquil

Armed men storm Ecuador TV station as nation descends into chaos and president orders army to ‘neutralise’ drug gangs

Ecuador Violence

Ecuador on the brink after gang gunmen stage shows of force

HMS Diamond on patrol with the US Navy ship the Eisenhower

British warship in Red Sea 'fires guns and missiles' downing attack drones in 'largest Houthi attack'

Israel Palestinians World Court Genocide Defense

Holocaust survivor joins Israel’s legal attempt to counter genocide claim

The mum-of-three died days after having BBL surgery.

British mum-of-three, 26, dies days after having Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey despite her family's plea not to

Capitol Riot

Man branded undercover agent in Capitol attack conspiracy theories spared jail

Post Office minister Philip Hollinrake

Post Office compensation 'should be paid by August', minister says, as 130 more victims come forward

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elections 2024

China accused of using strategies to influence Taiwan voters

Jonathan Udall and his wife Ellie both died from burns they suffered in the crash

Parents of British man killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash to get £78m settlement

Amanda Abbington quit Strictly Come Dancing mid-show

Amanda Abbington 'suffering from PTSD' after training with Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - as stars rally behind dancer
More snow could be on the way

Met Office warns of more snow as second Arctic blast set to bring freezing temperatures

A rise in the number of children committing sexual offences has been partly fuelled by violent porn and access to smartphones

Half of child sex abuse offences were committed by children, police data shows

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home.

James Morrison found wife Gill Catchpole hanged at their home, coroner confirms, as inquest into her death opens
United States Red Sea Attacks

UN to vote on call demanding halt to Red Sea attacks

Trump Capitol Riot

Access Hollywood video cleared as evidence in Trump court case

Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations against him made by Virginia Giuffre.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was paid £12k by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew, court documents reveal
French

American tourist breaks down in tears over people speaking French in France

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit