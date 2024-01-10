Bargain Hunt's Charles Hanson pleads not guilty to assaulting his wife and coercive behaviour

Hanson, 45, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and coercive behaviour against his wife.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hanson, 45, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for a short hearing in front of district judge Andrew Meachin.

The auctioneer, of Mackworth, Derby, was accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between May 13 and 17 2020 and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between May 2015 and June 2023.

Read more: Half of child sex abuse offences were committed by children, police data shows

Read more: Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed with shoppers saving more than £20 compared with Waitrose

The television personality, who has also appeared on Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, stood with his hands clasped throughout the hearing and spoke only to confirm his date of birth and enter his not guilty pleas.

Judge Meachin said the charges were "wholly unsuitable" for trial at the magistrates' court and sent the case to Derby Crown Court.

Hanson, wearing a blue suit and red tie, was bailed to appear at the crown court on February 7.

He was told he must not contact his wife Rebecca Hanson or go to the family address in Quarndon except on one occasion to collect his personal belongings.