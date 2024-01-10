Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed with shoppers saving more than £20 compared with Waitrose

Britain's cheapest supermarket has been revealed, with shoppers saving on average £20 per shop compared with Waitrose - Is your go-to store the cheapest?

Aldi is officially the cheapest supermarket of the year for the third time in a row, beating its budget rival, Lidl, according to consumer magazine Which?

Which? tracked thousands of grocery prices across eight UK supermarkets throughout last year, with Aldi coming out on top as the cheapest for 11 months.

Lidl only beat Aldi in October, coming in at number two for the other 11 months.

How much did a basket of food cost?

Cost of a basket of 43 groceries, per supermarket:

Aldi - £74.83

Lidl - £76.74

Asda - £84.21

Sainsbury's - £84.54

Tesco - £84.86

Morrisons - £87.24

Ocado - £89.28

Waitrose - £94.94

According to the data, Waitrose was consistently the most expensive supermarket in every month throughout 2023.

Which?'s data also looked at larger trolley shops of 100 items per month, which does not include Aldi and Lidl, due to a lack of branding products.

According to this data set, Asda was the cheapest supermarket for 11 months of last year. Morrisons was the cheapest in July.

Asda - £326.77

Morrisons - £336.41

Ocado - £346.23

Tesco - £349.34

Sainsbury's - £354.06

Waitrose - £367.79