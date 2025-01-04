Exclusive

Firefighters' union calls for better recognition of industrial diseases in wake of Grenfell report

4 January 2025, 10:59

Fire Brigades Union boss Matt Wrack has called for better government recognition of industrial diseases on LBC.
Fire Brigades Union boss Matt Wrack has called for better government recognition of industrial diseases on LBC. Picture: Alamy

By Angela Wormald

A union boss has called for better government recognition of industrial diseases after a Health Minister vowed on LBC to try ‘resolve’ his calls for regular health checks for firefighters following the Grenfell disaster.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The alarm was raised by a scientific study published this week, which found a quarter of firefighters who attended the tower block inferno in North Kensington now have life-changing illnesses, including cancer and respiratory illnesses.

Fire Brigades Union boss Matt Wrack welcomed the assurances made by Public Health and Prevention minister Andrew Gwynne in an interview with Matthew Wright on Friday to speak with the Fire Safety Minister and  ‘look at’ his calls for regular check-ups with medics.

He also praised Health and Social Care Committee Chair Layla Moran MP who also told LBC News that the affected workers could be eligible for compensation.

Mr Wrack, told LBC today: “We need to see the removal of any obstacles to the recognition of work-related cancers and other diseases as industrial illnesses for firefighters. 

“It's welcome that the health minister Andrew Gwynne has said that the government 'needs to seriously look' at this issue. 

“The FBU also welcomes the remarks from Westminster's health and social care select committee chair, Layla Moran, suggesting that there could be a case for compensation for firefighters living with these debilitating conditions. 

Read more: Major Grenfell study reveals one in four firefighters suffering life-changing health conditions

Read more: Labour pledges to fix all Grenfell-style cladding on Government-funded buildings in five years

“Any entitlement to compensation would be assisted by the recognition of relevant industrial diseases.

“However, there must be no ifs or buts when it comes to supporting those suffering from these devastating disorders. 

“We need a very clear plan to significantly enhance health monitoring to protect the lives of firefighters and the public. 

“Anything less would be a betrayal of the many firefighters at Grenfell who are now living with serious health conditions.”

The Grenfell Tower disaster, which killed at least 80 people
The Grenfell Tower disaster, which killed at least 80 people. Picture: PA

Mr Gwynne, responding to the FBU’s concerns, told LBC on Friday: “Certainly that’s something that I’m more than happy to take away and look at seriously because we recognise that people who go above and beyond putting their own lives at risk in situations like Grenfell Tower may well end up with health issues as a consequence of their own work.

“I’m more than happy to speak to the fire minister in government as well to see how we can try and resolve that.”

Layla Moran, when asked by LBC News presenter Simon Conway if the UK is letting down our emergency workers after the news of Grenfell firefighters suffering long-term health impacts, said: "I’d start by saying if we are, we’re letting them down again.

"Because a similar thing happened during the pandemic didn't it and we had so many healthcare workers who lost their lives but actually many who are still suffering from Long Covid and it continues to be a battle to get them the compensation frankly that they deserve, because these are - as if we were in a war - these are our frontline fighters against a killer.”

“And in the case of these firefighters, it will be the same thing. There should be schemes - and there are schemes - that assess that occupational risk.

"It can be very, very difficult to get that compensation in place. But it would strike me as self-evident that if you have a frontline worker who's put their own life on the line in order to save the lives of others then the very least we owe them as a society is to make sure that they're taken care of if they get ill as a result."

A report published on Friday in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine co-authored by toxicology expert, Professor Anna Stec from the University of Central Lancashire, surveyed the health of 524 of the 628 firefighters who attended the blaze in the first 20 hours, which claimed the lives of 72 residents seven-and-a-half years ago.

Of those monitored, 136 firefighters reported life-changing health condition including 11 cases of cancer, 64 respiratory diseases, 22 neurological disorders and 66 digestive illnesses.

Of those disclosing long-term health problems, 89 per cent had not worn respiratory protection at all times during the disaster due to the urgency of their work to save lives and battle the out-of-control toxic flames.

Scientists are working to establish whether attending the fire and the diseases suffered by firefighters could be linked.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nearly 600 animals were killed in the blaze.

More than 500 animals killed as blaze rips through shopping centre

The NHS is set to offer millions of Brits faster diagnosis and treatment under plans to slash waiting times.

NHS to offer millions of Brits faster access to treatment in bid to 'significantly reduce waiting times'

People wait in line outside Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains

US prepares for former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split after five years together.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours as they are spotted sharing 'New Year's Eve kiss'

Ruben Dias posted an image with the woman, thought to be Maya Jama, on Instagram.

Pictured: Ruben Dias posts couple snap after Maya Jama dating rumours spread

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

King 'deeply saddened' by death of Brit in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

The oldest person in a wheelchair

Japanese woman who was world’s oldest person dies aged 116

A teacher in the Jackson Local School District refused to use a student's preferred gender pronouns.

US teacher wins £362k payout after refusing to use trans students’ preferred gender pronouns

Released prisoners are welcomed by family

Myanmar releases thousands of prisoners to mark Independence Day

Fire department truck

Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping centre fire

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te waves

Taiwan says China redoubling efforts to undermine democracy with disinformation

Some NHS is reportedly giving priority care to vulnerable patients, including asylum seekers..

NHS giving asylum seekers priority care to 'address inequalities' as waiting lists pile up

Liam Payne died last Wednesday.

Waiter charged with supplying drugs to Liam Payne before his death arrested in Argentina

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media outside Manhattan federal court

Rudy Giuliani insists he is not hiding assets at contempt hearing

Police allege that Fred Kerley became increasingly aggressive after approaching them about his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

US Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley faces battery charges after being tasered during police confrontation

Nigel Farage, left, and Elon Musk, right. Mr Farage has distanced himself from Musk on his position on jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

Nigel Farage refuses to back Elon Musk's calls to 'free Tommy Robinson'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amber warnings are in place across the UK.

Major travel disruption expected as -10C temperatures and 'severe' snow to hit UK amid Met Office amber warnings
The number of people in hospital in England is rising at a "very concerning rate" and is more than four times the level it was a month ago.

NHS Cornwall declares critical incident as flu cases quadruple and experts warn of 'dangerous' weekend ahead
Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York on May 30 2024

Judge sets Trump’s sentencing date in hush money case but signals no jail time

Keir Starmer has been attacked by Donald trump and Elon musk for his green energy plans and his handling of grooming gangs

America turns on Starmer: PM attacked by Trump and Musk over net zero and grooming gangs

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

'Wonderful' Brit, 31, killed in New Orleans terror attack identified as devastated family pay tribute
Full list of postcodes to receive energy bill support as temperatures plummet

Cold Weather Payment alert: Full list of postcodes to receive energy bill support as temperatures plummet
Livelsberger left a ‘suicide email’ claiming China is using drones to spy on the US

Tesla Cybertruck driver left conspiracy-filled ‘suicide note’ before explosion outside Trump Vegas hotel
Rudy Giuliani speaking to the media

Rudy Giuliani appears at contempt hearing over election case judgment

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

British citizen among 14 killed in New Orleans terror attack - as victim confirmed to have died from 'blunt force injuries'
Military personnel walk down Bourbon Street in New Orleans

New Orleans attacker had suspected bomb materials at home, officials say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News