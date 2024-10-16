Florida man charged after leaving his dog chained to fence post before Hurricane Milton - and has now given him up for adoption

By Alice Padgett

A Florida man has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after he tied his dog to a fence post ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The dog was found in rising floodwater near a Florida motorway on 9th October.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia, 23, who was the dog's owner, was arrested on Monday and has now been charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

He could face up to five years in prison.

Garcia reportedly claimed that he had left the animal because he was evacuating due to Hurricane Milton, and couldn't find anyone to look after his dog.

FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please… pic.twitter.com/8cZJOfkJL2 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 9, 2024

The dog - originally named Jumbo - has been renamed Trooper in honour of the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers who saved him.

The troopers took the dog to the vet, where he was "examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health", said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles via X.

Update: The dog rescued by @FHPTampa is safe and receiving care. Troopers brought him to a vet, where he was examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health. pic.twitter.com/cut1jv7cBe — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) October 9, 2024

The video of the pooch chained up has seen widespread condemnation of the owners from social media users - including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

He said in a press conference last week: "What kind of person would do this?"

On X, DeSantis then congratulated state troopers, writing: "Thank you Florida Highway Patrol"

"It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable."

Alabama Garcia contacted the Leon County Animal Shelter, who is taking care of the dog, and said "if the current foster will take good care and love the dog, he will surrender ownership", according to ABC News.

Leon County Animal Shelter said, regarding his adoption, on Facebook: "We have already received dozens of inquiries, and we understand he is a special and famous dog, but he needs time to decompress in foster so that we can match him with the best fit possible so that he has the best transition into his forever home."

Update: 10-11-24 We are seeing an unfair response toward the shelter who initially helped Trooper, and the... Posted by Leon County Humane Society on Thursday, October 10, 2024

It comes as Hurricane Milton was downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it forged a path through Florida.

The storm, initially a Category 3 after making landfall, has knocked out power for some 2 million Floridians.

Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, at around 8.30pm local time (1.30am UK time), with maximum sustained winds of 120mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The latest data suggests 100,000 people have been displaced and are currently in shelters across the state.