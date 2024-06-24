Florida rapper Julio Foolio shot dead during his birthday in Florida

Florida rapper Julio Foolio has been shot dead. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Rapper Julio Foolio has been shot dead during his birthday party in Florida.

The rapper died when gunmen opened fire in a hotel car park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was among four people hit. Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting and working to identify individuals involved.

The victim, real name Charles Jones, was identified by a law firm that represents him.

He was described as being a victim of an ‘ambush’.

He had shared a video online advertising a pool party Saturday evening.

He told his followers to message him for the address.

Later that night, he posted that police had “shut us down and kicked us out” of an Airbnb.

A few hours before he was shot dead he posted online: "Best birthday everrrr 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 appreciate everybody who pulled up we turnt up till we couldn’t nomo.

“We otw to the show now yall pull-up.”

Police said the other victims of the shooting were in stable condition.

He had posted months ago that there had been ‘multiple attempts on my life’ and was open about his gang affiliations.

He has early a million listeners on Spotify and his top track is titled Voo Doo.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.