Ford to cut 800 jobs in UK due to low demand for electric cars.

By Alice Padgett

Ford have announced 800 jobs will be cut in the UK, with 4,000 jobs lost across Europe.

Over the next three years, the car manufacturing company will axe jobs across Europe amid pressure from “lower-than-expected demand” for its electric cars.

The UK job cuts in the are expected to come from administrative or product development roles.

Ford did not disclose with UK sites would be affected.

Ford employs 5,300 workers across the UK and hopes to make the majority of job cuts through voluntary redundancy.

The company said that weakness in the electric vehicle market means it will also cut production for its new Explorer and Capri electric vehicles.

Early last year, Ford axed around 1,300 UK jobs, as part of a wider programme of 3,800 job cuts across Europe.

Dave Johnston, Ford's European vice president for transformation and partnerships, said to Sky News: "It is critical to take difficult but decisive action to ensure Ford's future competitiveness in Europe."

Figures shows purchases of pure electric used cars are at record levels, says Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

53,423 of the cars changed hands between July and September were electric, up 57% from last year.

Colin Walker, The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit transport analyst, said: “The increasing number of new EVs being sold today will hit the used market in around three to four years’ time, opening up the opportunity for cheaper and cleaner electric driving to the majority of people, as most people buy their cars second-hand."