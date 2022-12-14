Former CEO of sham crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been denied bail by a judge in the Bahamas

14 December 2022, 08:02

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

The former CEO of sham crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been denied bail by a judge in the Bahamas.

US authorities charged Bankman-Fried, who likes to be known by his initials SBF, with ‘one of the biggest financial frauds in US history’ on Tuesday.

Last month, FTX filed for bankruptcy in the US, leaving thousands of people who have invested in it unable to withdraw their money. They’ve now been warned to expect a ‘small fraction’ back of what they initially put in.

Bankman-Fried, 30, faces eight criminal charges in America including wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to fraud as well as civil charges including misleading investors who put more than $1billion into his company.

READ MORE:Boris Johnson and Priti Patel back plans to defy European judge and relaunch Rwanda migrant flights immediately

READ MORE: Top Gear host and former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff rushed to hospital after horror crash

If he is convicted at court, he faces spending 155 years in jail.

On Tuesday, his legal team begged the judge to release him on bail under the condition that he would wear and ankle tag and report daily to police until he next appears at court.

But the judge in this case decided that because of his finances and the seriousness of the charges against him he is a ‘fight risk and would be held on remand.

He was also ordered to hand his passport over to authorities on Monday.

The judge granted him time to speak with his attorney and his parents before he was hauled away to the Bahamas Department of Corrections’ notorious Fox Hill Prison.

He was led away in handcuffs by a team of six police officers, and refused to answer any questions by reporters waiting outside.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Picture: Getty

Bankman-Fried is due back at court on February 8. It’s understood that he will fight the decision to be extradited to the US.

Meanwhile, US Attorney Damian Williams told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that there will be more charges coming his way.

Williams added: “It’s so hard to compare these things but…this is one of the greatest financial frauds in American history.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bank of England figures show inflation eased to 10.7% in November

Inflation finally eases to 10.7% - as the cost of living continues to bite and households struggle to stay warm

Breaking
Would-be migrants arriving in Dungeness a few days ago

Major rescue operation launched after 'migrant boat' carrying more than 30 people capsizes in Channel

Main image and top right, snow and abandoned cars in Shetland. Bottom right a dog walker in Primrose Hill in London

'Worst conditions in 20 years': Major incident in Shetland as thousands without power - and more snow and ice warnings

Kristina at Laz Emporium

Police break into London gallery to find 'distressed unconscious woman' is actually an art exhibition

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel both back the plan

Tory MP hits out at migrants as Boris Johnson and Priti Patel plan to defy Euro judge and relaunch Rwanda flights

William and Kate shared their Christmas card on Tuesday

William and Kate release official Christmas card showing them walking hand-in-hand with their three smiling children

Mr Flintoff was filming Top Gear

Top Gear host and former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff rushed to hospital after horror crash

Baby Z died after being left in a shed

Parents of baby who died after being left to sleep in a shed 'made bad choices' while 'searching for peace and quiet'

Eva Kaili arrested amid Brussels corruption probe

European Parliament strips Greek MEP Eva Kaili of VP role amid Qatar corruption scandal

Mr Bouattoura, 26, who goes by Pro PT online, shared a clip himself running through the snow with his 64k followers.

Hunk who ran through snow in London in shorts is a PT to the stars who turned his life around after being jailed at 15

NWAS asked for people to take loved ones to the hospital themselves instead of calling 999

Ambulance trust asks people to take their own loved ones to hospital and only ring 999 'if they can't get there any other way'
Jeremy Hunt has revealed what happened to Boris Johnson's wallpaper

'It's gone!': Jeremy Hunt reveals the notorious gold wallpaper at No11 has been painted over

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt has backed calls for minimum service levels in nurses' strikes

'It's too dangerous': Jeremy Hunt refuses to rule out curbing nurses' right to strike

1

Labour would bag 314-seat majority in the Commons with Tories down to just 69 if an election held tomorrow, poll finds

The Met Office has extended warnings for snow and ice

Met Office warns of more snow and ice after temperatures plummet to -17C overnight

The UK's most unhappy places have been revealed

The UK’s most miserable places have been revealed, with locations in Essex and Worcestershire ranking bottom

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stephen Bear (l) found guilty of revenge porn against ex Georgia Harrison (r)

Reality tv star Stephen Bear guilty of sharing secret sex tape of ex-girlfriend Love Island's Georgia Harrison
Dozens have tributes have been paid to the victims of the Solihull lake tragedy.

'Like a brother to me': Heartbreaking message among the mountain of tributes left for Solihull lake victims
A major step forward in the search for fusion power was announced today

Major breakthrough announced by scientists trying to unlock 'holy grail' of fusion power

The three fishermen involved in the collision

Two bodies discovered in search for missing fishermen off Jersey as hunt continues for final person
1

Cambridge Dictionary updates 'woman' definitions to include anyone who 'identifies as female'
Susan Smith of For Women Scotland

Trans women can take seats on public boards set aside for women, Scottish judge rules

The crash happened on the A40 in London, with the car landing on tube tracks. at Park Royal station

Jewellery shop manager, 23, charged with death by dangerous driving over Park Royal Range Rover crash
Richard Branson has blamed Brexit for Britain's poor economic growth.

Virgin boss Sir Richard Branson says he would not invest 'new money' in Britain blaming Brexit for poor economic growth
1

Police in urgent search for missing schoolgirl, 15, who vanished from Essex three weeks ago
Police at a property in Handsworth, Birmingham today carrying out searches

Police investigating death of child in 2020 search garden in Birmingham for human remains

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/12 | Watch again

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary

Labour will not be pushed around by British Medical Association, says Shadow Health Secretary
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

James O’Brien deconstructs logic behind the government’s reluctance to settle with unions’ demands

James O’Brien tears apart government reluctance to settle with union demands

‘How well has that gone?’: Nick Ferrari challenges Transport Secretary’s support for Boris Johnson in 2019

‘How well has that gone?’: Nick Ferrari challenges Transport Secretary’s support for Boris Johnson in 2019
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 12/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 12/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government approach amid Iran unrest

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit