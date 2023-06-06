Family of 'treasured' girl who died in the sea in North Yorkshire pay tribute to 'beautiful daughter' named for first time

Freya Carley drowned off the coast of North Yorkshire. Picture: Cleveland Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The family of a "beautiful" girl who died in the water off the North Yorkshire coast on Sunday have paid tribute to their "treasured" daughter.

Freya Carley, 16, from Easington, Cleveland, was pulled from the sea off Saltburn beach at around 2pm on June 4.

Police and paramedics had rushed to the scene after getting reports of a body spotted in the water.

In a tribute after her death, Freya's family said: "We are truly devastated to announce the passing of our beautiful daughter Freya "Boo".

"It is not possible to describe the pain and loss that we as a family feel. We take so much comfort in knowing how loved Freya was by so many.

Freya Carley. Picture: Cleveland Police

"We will never overcome the loss of our treasured child but we will strive to carry her memory forward and celebrate Freya as life continues for us.

"We love and miss you Boo but we know you are always with us in our hearts, we will never truly lose you xxxx"

Officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Freya's death.

She died just a few days after two teenagers also passed away after getting into trouble off Bournemouth beach on Wednesday, May 31.