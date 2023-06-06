All Bournemouth pier boat operations suspended after teens drowned when 'forced out to sea by pleasure boat riptide'

All boat operations have been suspended following the children's deaths. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Kit Heren

All boat operations from Bournemouth pier have been suspended after a 17-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl drowned after being swept out to sea, with claims they were taken by a riptide created by a pleasure boat.

Joe Abbess, 17, from Southampton, and Sunnah Khan, 12, from Buckinghamshire, were rescued from the sea during the incident on Wednesday (May 31), but both died in hospital.

An inquest that opened this week found that they drowned. The Dorset Belle pleasure boat has been impounded as police investigate. A 40-year-old man who was "on the water" at the time of the tragedy was arrested and has been released under investigation.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council said its ban on boat operations would remain until the outcome of a police investigation, as a precaution.

The inquest heard earlier there was a "suggestion" that a riptide led to the pair drowning.

All boat operations have been suspended from Bournemouth pier. Picture: Alamy

A unnamed source told The Sun: "They were on a sandbar to the east of the pier when the Dorset Belle came moored alongside the pier.

"It created a riptide which deluged everyone on the sandbar and effectively forced them further out to sea."

Dorset coroner's officer Nicola Muller said that Joe, a trainee chef, was taken to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and Sunnah was taken to Poole General Hospital.

Joe Abbess was training to become a chef. Picture: social media

Paying tribute to Joe's parents said: "We are heartbroken and devastated at the death of our Joe. He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed.

"His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.

"Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him. We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions.

Sunnah Khan was 'an absolute force of nature'. Picture: social media

"He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded."

Sunnah's family paid tribute to her as "an absolute force of nature" adding that she was "liked by all and loved by so many".

"She will be so sorely missed by her parents, siblings and friends," they said."There are no words to describe the hole she has left in all of our hearts but we will remember her every day for the rest of our lives."

Ms Muller said that Joe was identified by Detective Constable Hannah Webster by a photograph provided by his family, and Sunnah was identified by her father at the hospital.

Describing the incident, Ms Muller said: "The brief circumstances are that emergency services were contacted by members of the public following swimmers had come into difficulty in the water, following suggestion they had been caught in a riptide."

A bunch of flowers left on Bournemouth beach for the 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 who sustained "critical injuries". Picture: Alamy

Rachael Griffin, senior coroner for Dorset, said: "I understand there is an ongoing police investigation, despite that, I have already submitted the appropriate paperwork and released both Joe's and Sunnah's bodies for the purposes of their funerals.

"In relation to that ongoing police investigation, I am unable to make any progress in my inquiries.

"It's very important people do not speculate on the circumstances surrounding Joe and Sunnah's deaths and allow the police investigation to proceed, which will allow my investigation to proceed.

"I would like to take this opportunity to offer my sincere condolences to Joe and Sunnah's families, my thoughts are very much with them at this difficult time following this tragedy. "My thoughts are also with those who attended or witnessed the traumatic events."

On Wednesday I lost my beautiful daughter at Bournemouth beach. Sunnah was so well loved and well liked. No parent should ever have to go through what her dad and I are going through. We love you so much baby girl 💕 pic.twitter.com/Ekxgfr7FVF — Stephanie Williams (@smw_rn) June 4, 2023

She added: "I wish to take this opportunity to remind all those who enter the sea or open water to be aware of the powers of the water and the risks of swimming in open water.

"It's important they are aware of how to respond when problems arise and urge people to follow guidance from public agencies such as the RNLI."

Ms Griffin adjourned the hearing until a pre-inquest review to be held on September 18.

Dorset police are still appealing for any footage or photos from the public as part of their ongoing investigation.

A cruise boat called the Dorset Belle was impounded at Cobb's Quay Marina in Poole, Dorset. Picture: Alamy

Police have said that neither of the deceased young people or anyone else pulled from the sea at the time of the incident was involved in any collision or contact with any vessel in the water.

A man in his 40s, who was "on the water" at the time, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, and was released under investigation on Thursday.

Neither of the families of the two deceased were present at the short hearing.

It comes after Sunnah's mum, Stephanie Williams, 32, said she still has not been told how her daughter died, saying she only knows what the public knows.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for Joe, who has been described as a "wonderful son and brother".

The pair did not know each other.