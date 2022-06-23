Exclusive

Strike talks frustration: Millions face travel misery after union 'unable to talk'

23 June 2022, 09:25 | Updated: 23 June 2022, 09:26

Fresh rail strikes will take place today as the rift between the RMT union and rail bosses widens. General secretary of the RMT Mick Lynch (bottom left), and chief negotiator for Network Rail Tim Shoveller (bottom right).
Fresh rail strikes will take place today as the rift between the RMT union and rail bosses widens. General secretary of the RMT Mick Lynch (bottom left), and chief negotiator for Network Rail Tim Shoveller (bottom right). Picture: Getty/LBC

By Daisy Stephens

The RMT union was "unable" to engage in conversation because of a meeting "a week on Friday", a Network Rail negotiator has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking about negotiations yesterday that failed to yield a resolution, chief negotiator Tim Shoveller said it was "frustrating" and "enormously disappointing".

"It was a really frustrating day yesterday because we'd hoped to make some really substantial progress, we were aiming to put another offer on the table, and ideally avert today's strike," he said.

"So it was enormously disappointing for us and I think for the trade unions involved that we weren't able to do that."

He then said that, whilst the RMT attended, they were unable to have "substantial" negotiations with them because of a meeting between the union and the company scheduled for next Friday.

Read more: Ministers to stop rail union leaders 'holding country ransom' with strike-breaker law

"The RMT were unable to talk to us because we've invited them to a meeting a week on Friday to start the process of consultation to change the structure of the railway," he said.

"And we need to do that, it's required by law, and we need to do that if we're unable to make progress through negotiation.

"So the RMT were unable to negotiate with us yesterday."

But he added: "Hopefully we're going to have a much more fruitful day today."

Nick put the claims to RMT general secretary Mick Lynch minutes later.

Mr Lynch said there was a need to coordinate different meetings between lots of different companies and denied the RMT had walked out of the meeting.

"We didn't walk out," he said.

"We had an adjournment, we met them again later."

Mr Lynch said the RMT was in "continuous discussions" with Mr Shoveller to resolve the dispute but said the government was not allowing the companies to negotiate freely.

"One of the key issues is that that government are not allowing the companies to negotiate in a free way that a normal business might do because they're having to deliver government policy at the bargaining table, and that makes this very difficult," he said.

"The government's agenda is to drive down public sector pay... but they're also seeking to drastically change the conditions of our members."

On Thursday the Government will unveil plans to change the law to enable businesses to supply skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps during industrial action.

The move comes as tens of thousands of railway workers stage a second strike in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Ministers pointed out that under current trade union laws, employment businesses are restricted from supplying temporary agency workers to cover for strikers, saying it can have a "disproportionate impact".

The legislation will repeal the "burdensome" legal restrictions, giving businesses impacted by strike action the freedom to tap into the services of employment businesses who can provide skilled, temporary agency staff at short notice, said the Government.

It would also help mitigate against the impact of future strikes, such as those seen on the railways this week, by allowing trained, temporary workers to carry out crucial roles to keep trains moving, said ministers.

They gave examples of skilled temporary workers being able to fill vacant positions such as train dispatchers.

Subject to parliamentary approval, the changes are made through a statutory instrument and are set to come into force over the coming weeks and will apply across England, Scotland and Wales.

Read more: Rail strike to go ahead: Bitter row erupts as latest round of talks breaks down

Read more: Rail strike called under 'false pretences' by RMT's '1970s union baron' boss, says Shapps

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: "Once again trade unions are holding the country to ransom by grinding crucial public services and businesses to a halt. The situation we are in is not sustainable.

"Repealing these 1970s-era restrictions will give businesses freedom to access fully skilled staff at speed, all while allowing people to get on with their lives uninterrupted to help keep the economy ticking."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Despite the best efforts of militant union leaders to bring our country to a standstill, it's clear this week's strikes did not have the desired impact due to more people being able to work from home.

At least 25 Labour MP's ignored Keir Starmer's disciplinary warnings and joined the picket lines during the first day of strikes
At least 25 Labour MP's ignored Keir Starmer's disciplinary warnings and joined the picket lines during the first day of strikes. Picture: Getty

"However, far too many hard working families and businesses were unfairly affected by union's refusal to modernise.

"Reforms such as this legislation are vital and will ensure any future strikes will cause even less disruption and allow adaptable, flexible, fully skilled staff to continue working throughout."

The Government also announced it is raising the maximum damages that courts can award against a union, when strike action has been found by the court to be unlawful.

For the biggest unions, the maximum award will rise from £250,000 to £1 million.

Read more: Starmer made 'catastrophic misjudgement' with picket line ban, says union chief

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "This is welcome news and could help us to offer a better service to our passengers during strike days if this dispute drags on.

"While key safety-critical roles require many months of training, there are many other roles where they could be used, such as in security operations, which would make a real difference."

Strike action will continue all week.
Strike action will continue all week. Picture: Alamy

Last ditch talks failed to stop Thursday's union walk out which will again see much of the country's train services scrapped.

As negotiations failed yet again, the division became increasingly acrimonious, with the RMT accusing Transport Secretary Grant Shapps of "wrecking" negotiations by refusing to allow Network Rail to withdraw redundancy threats.

Mr Shapps called the claim "a total lie", adding the union was solely to blame for the "massive disruption".

RMT boss Mick Lynch held firm over demands about pay, jobs and conditions, while the Government has warned the action risks the future of their jobs and passenger faith in the rail network.

The impact on today is set to be similar to Tuesday's – although commuters in London will be able to use the Tube this time.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "The government should be getting people around the table to find a fair resolution to this rail dispute.

"But ministers are more interested in cynically picking a fight with unions than reaching a negotiated settlement.

"Having slammed P&O for replacing experienced workers with agency staff, Grant Shapps is using the same playbook.

"These plans are a deliberate attempt to undermine the right to strike and to reduce workers' bargaining power.

"Bringing in less qualified agency staff to deliver important services will endanger public safety, worsen disputes and poison industrial relations.

"Unions and the agency recruitment industry have both warned ministers these plans are unworkable."

Angela Rayner, Labour's Deputy Leader and shadow secretary of state for the future of work, said: "This is a recipe for disaster, not just undermining pay and working conditions, but risking public safety and ripping up ministers' own words.

"The Government appear to have learned nothing from the P&O scandal, which resulted in multiple safety failures and the grounding of vessels.

"The idea this could solve the travel chaos they have created is just more Tory fantasy in place of real solutions.

"It's no wonder business leaders oppose it as much as trade unions do. It's just another Tory tactic to inflame more disputes in the country they should be leading, not dividing."

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary said: "It's shameful that instead of helping to find sensible, negotiated solutions to legitimate disputes, this government has pressed the P&O button.

"Working people across the country are suffering and taking action to feed their families and pay their bills during this cost-of-living crisis but Boris Johnson and his team just don't want to know.

"In fact, they want to make it harder for people to defend their standards of living.

"With every passing day we see just how out of touch this Government is."

Unison's assistant general secretary Jon Richards said: "A plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis should be the Government's focus, not picking a fight with key workers and their unions.

"The use of agency staff creates safety issues and risks damaging relations between employers and their employees.

"Ministers' time would be much better spent listening to the concerns of public sector workers and investing in them with the decent pay rises needed to protect essential services."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Man charged over 1974 London murder

Man, 79, charged with unsolved London murder of woman in 1974

Exclusive
Lord Bilimoria, outgoing president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) speaks to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

'Reduce taxes now': Outgoing CBI chief calls on Rishi to slash 'highest taxes in 70 years'

Ian Blackford is under increasing pressure.

Second SNP MP accused of sexual harassment set to be cleared

The SNP have introduced a Bill to pardon Scots convicted of witchcraft hundreds of years ago

'Witches' could be pardoned in Scotland after 300 years due to new SNP Bill

The incident happened at the HYB Eurocalas Hotel (left) in the resort of Calas de Mallorca (right)

Irish girl, 7, 'dies days after being pulled from hotel pool in Majorca'

Fresh rail strikes will take place today as the rift between the RMT union and rail bosses widens

Ministers to stop rail union leaders 'holding country ransom' with strike-breaker law

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce after six years of marriage

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and wife Jerry Hall 'to divorce' after six years of marriage

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, have been sentenced to death by 'firing squad'.

Brit sentenced to death for fighting in Ukraine will be executed, family say

Mick Lynch and Grant Shapps exchanged claims in a war of words

Rail strike to go ahead: Bitter row erupts as latest round of talks breaks down

Maros Tancos, 45, and Joanna Gomulska, 46 trafficked more than 40 vulnerable men to the UK from Slovakia

Couple who kept orphaned 'slaves' in house dubbed 'gate to hell' jailed for 25 years

Adil Khan, 51, argued he shouldn’t be deported as his son needs a role model and his presence could harm his family’s business in Pakistan

Rochdale grooming gang member says he shouldn’t be deported 'as son needs role model'

Mark Serwotka says Sir Keir made a "catastrophic judgement" over the strikes

Starmer made 'catastrophic misjudgement' with picket line ban, says union chief

Emotional footage shows a mother sing to her son for the last time

Heartbreaking moment Ukrainian mother sings lullaby to son who died fighting Russians

Passengers were delayed before being left 'stranded' in the corridor at the airport

Brit holidaymakers ‘stranded in hot airport corridor with no food, water or toilets’

Prince William unveiled the new monument at Waterloo

'British life is better because of them': William and Kate unveil Windrush National Monument
Mossley Hollins High School in Tameside, Manchester.

School bans hugs and high-fives in strict 'no contact' policy for pupils

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell ‘deserves at least 30 years in prison’

Afghans look for survivors in the village of Gyan, in Paktika province

Survivors dig by hand after Afghanistan earthquake kills 1,000
The Tesla logo on a electric vehicle in London

Former Tesla worker rejects £12.25 million award in racism case
Police set up cordons and search area around a suburb of Auckland following reports of multiple stabbings in New Zealand

Four hurt by man on stabbing rampage in New Zealand

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, attends a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea’s talks of new army duties suggest nuclear deployment
Nassau County district attorney Anne Donnelly holds a photo of Diane Cusick during an interview with The Associated Press

‘Torso killer’ accused of murdering woman at New York shopping centre in 1968
Players stand for a minutes silence in remembrance of Diego Maradona before the Sky Bet Championship match at The City Ground, Nottingham

Medical personnel who cared for Maradona to stand trial for criminal negligence
Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas

Uvalde school police chief put on leave after response called ‘abject failure’
Record-Breaking Python-Florida

Florida wildlife team hauls in 18-foot Burmese python

France Macron

French president Macron offers to compromise after parliament loss

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit
Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch again

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'
Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled
RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle
'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises
Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London