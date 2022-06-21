Rail strike called under 'false pretences' by RMT's '1970s union baron' boss, says Shapps

21 June 2022, 08:31 | Updated: 21 June 2022, 10:50

By Sophie Barnett

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has told LBC this week's crippling rail strike has been called under "false pretences" and RMT's boss Mick Lynch is determined to turn himself into a "1970s union baron".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast as the biggest rail strike in three decades gets underway, the Transport Secretary slammed the "militant" union for making staff worry about compulsory redundancies.

He claimed the RMT is calling its members out on strike under "false pretences" and accused Mick Lynch, the union's general secretary, of wanting to transform himself into one of the "1970s union barons".

He told Nick: "I can see what's happening here, their leader says he is nostalgic for the days of union powers and he's determined to turn himself back into one of those 1970s union barons."

Mr Shapps said it's true things are tight following the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic but claimed railway workers are relatively "well-paid" compared to other public sector workers, such as nurses.

Read more: UK grinds to a halt as biggest rail strikes in 30 years begin

Read more: Everything you need to know about this week's rail strikes

He also accused the RMT - which is asking for a seven per cent pay rise and no extension to the 35-hour working week - of being "extreme" and not allowing the Government to modernise some of the working practices of the railway.

"The world has changed and the railways need to change," he told Nick.

Mr Shapps also confirmed Government plans to change the laws governing the railway industry to allow more flexibility and to ensure staff with transferrable skills can take on other roles during strikes.

Read more:

He said technically this could apply for agency staff but this is unlikely as lots of jobs on the railway are very "technical".

RMT union staff are walking out today, Thursday and Saturday in a row over pay and working conditions, with travel mayhem set to cripple the network all week.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mick Lynch confirmed the rail unions are asking for a pay rise of around seven or eight per cent in line with inflation after train companies offered them two per cent.

He explained: "They haven’t offered us three per cent plus one per cent what they’re offering to us is two per cent plus a conditional one per cent in two half per cent stages.

Grant Shapps speaks to LBC.
Grant Shapps speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC

"The companies are still making massive profits – last year they earned £500 million profit out the railway industry and the bosses in this industry are making loads of money."

He went on to say: "I think it’s a provocation put together in Downing Street and Whitehall so that they can attack the RMT and attack railway workers who they seem to have a dislike for because they're also attacking our pensions."

He told Nick it doesn't "bother" him whether Sir Keir Starmer supports the RMT as they have the support of their members, and claimed working class communities have "fallen out of connection with Labour".

A usually busy London Euston Station was almost deserted on Tuesday morning, with just a tiny fraction of the usual crowds of commuters present.

Little more than two dozen people waited for a reduced number of trains during what would normally be rush hour.

Passengers attempting to use the National Rail Enquiries website for around half an hour this morning were shown a message stating "500 Internal Server Error".

The cause of the problem was unclear but it could be due to a surge in demand.

Only a fifth of trains are running on Tuesday and half of lines are closed as around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out.

Services are generally restricted to main lines, but even those are only open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trans women are banned from participating in women's rugby

Rugby League bans trans women from competing amid ongoing gender row

Breaking
A block of flats near Grenfell tower has set ablaze

60 firefighters battle blaze in high-rise flats near Grenfell Tower

Breaking
Boris Johnson has hit out at the disruptive strikes.

PM warns commuters must 'stay the course' despite 'unnecessary aggravation' of strikes

The Government is reportedly planning to reduce controls on City bosses' pay while calling for wage restraint for working people

Govt 'planning to relax controls on City boss pay' whilst calling for restraint on pay rises
The Met Police have released a Line of Duty-style TV ad

Met Police releases Line of Duty-style TV ad in major recruitment drive

Tom Mann's fiancée and mother of his baby son has died

Devastated X Factor star shares tribute after 'beautiful' fiancée, 34, dies on wedding day

Train stations are deserted around the country.

Furious commuters stranded and stations deserted as 'militant' RMT holds crippling strike

Sex education providers are "actively seeking" to block parents from viewing sex education material

Parents blocked from viewing school sex education material which 'denies biological sex'

Ryan Giggs has announced he is resigning as Wales manager.

Ryan Giggs steps down as Wales manager ahead of domestic violence trial

Shabir Ahmed is now serving a 22-year jail sentence.

Rochdale grooming gang leader was employed by council as welfare officer, report reveals

A Conservative MP has hit out at the RMT Union strikes as he branded the General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist'

Tory MP calls RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist' and 'waste of space'

Paul Scully says an essential services strike ban 'is worth considering'

'Govt considering strike ban for essential services', Business Minister says

Lord Patten speaks to Andrew Marr

UK under threat if Boris's English nationalist party wins next election, warns Lord Patten

Lord Patten has said re-electing Boris Johnson will hasten the end of the union.

'You want to breakup the union you send Boris Johnson up to Scotland'

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

Brits could face £640 fines for going to the toilet in the sea

Brits could face £640 fine if caught going to toilet in Spanish sea

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fadel Alkhudr from Syria poses near the south part of his wooden model of Cologne Cathedral on display at the Domforum in Cologne, Germany

‘A dear friend’: Syrian refugee carves model of Cologne Cathedral
The Nuri rocket, the first domestically built space rocket, lifts off from a launch pad at the Naro Space Centre in Goheung, South Korea

South Korea runs first successful homegrown space rocket launch
French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron holds post-election talks with French party leaders

The Iranian boat

US warship fires warning flare during tense encounter with Iranian vessel
Moon Rocket

Nasa fuels moon rocket for first time in countdown rehearsal

Robb Elementary School

Police in Uvalde had rifles earlier than previously thought, report says
A shopkeeper in Mogadishu

Africa ‘taken hostage’ by Russia’s invasion, Zelensky says

The Jumbo Floating Restaurant

Hong Kong’s famous Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

A worker holds Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov’s 23-karat gold medal of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize before being auctioned at the Times Center, Monday, June 20, 2022, in New York.

Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for over 100 million to help Ukraine
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Israel coalition agrees to dissolve and hold new elections

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled
'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises
Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800
Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch again

Rachel Johnson hosts phone-in with Nadine Dorries |Rachel Johnson hosts phone-in with Nadine Dorries | Watch again
Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports client's 'suicidal ideations' over the flight

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports 'suicidal ideations' over flight
Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London