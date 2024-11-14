Visa scheme allowing Gazan families to 'seek temporary sanctuary' in UK tabled by Labour MP

14 November 2024, 07:00

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-DISPLACED
A Labour MP has tabled a motion for families in Gaza to secure visas for the UK due to the conflict. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A Labour MP has tabled a motion urging the UK government to kick start a visa scheme for families in Gaza amid ongoing conflict in the region.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, tabled the motion earlier this month, which has already been signed by 26 MPs.

The motion highlights the plight of a small number of Palestinians living in the UK whose loved ones in Gaza are at "imminent risk" and calls for a UK family visa scheme similar to the Ukraine Family Scheme.

The proposed scheme would enable Palestinians in Gaza to "reunite with their family members and seek temporary sanctuary in the UK until it is safe to return."

However, it comes amid warnings from Reform, with leader Nigel Farage claiming that 64% of Palestinian refugees taken in by Denmark under a similar scheme had gone on to commit criminal offenses.

Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials have stated. More than half of those killed were reported to be women and children.

Rachael Maskell is MP for York Central
Rachael Maskell is MP for York Central. Picture: Parliament

The motion reads: "That this House notes the loss of over 40,000 people in Gaza resulting from the current conflict with the toll of injured, exposed to infectious disease and famine growing by the day, and far exceeding 100,000, while the destruction of the Gaza's health infrastructure means that people cannot access vital medical attention; and further notes that there are a small number of Palestinians living in the UK whose loved ones are at imminent risk in Gaza, so calls upon the Government to introduce a Gaza Family Visa Scheme, based upon the Ukraine Family Scheme, to enable Palestinians from Gaza to reunite with their family members and seek temporary sanctuary in the UK until it is safe to return."

It comes amid warnings from Reform, with leader Nigel Farage claiming in October 2023: "Denmark took in 321 Palestinian refugees in 1992. By 2019, 64% had been convicted of a crime (including 34% of their children too).

"A very large portion were also on welfare.

Adding: "Britain must not make the same mistake!"

Aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City
Aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City. Picture: Getty
An explosion in Gaza
An explosion in a residential area of Gaza. Picture: Alamy

Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials said.

The officials do not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but say more than half of those killed were women and children.

The Israel-Hamas war began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and abducting 250 others.

Lebanon's Hezbollah group began firing into Israel on October 8 2023, in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

Since then, more than 3,200 people have been killed in Lebanon and more than 14,200 wounded, the country's health ministry reported.

In Israel, 76 people have been killed, including 31 soldiers.

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-GAZA-ISRAEL-CONFLICT
Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials said. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer resisted pressure from an Independent MP during Prime Minister's Questions to describe the war in Gaza as "genocide".

When asked for his definition of the word, Sir Keir told the Commons he was "well aware of the definition of genocide, and that is why I have never described this as, and referred to it as, genocide".

His comments came in response to a question from Ayoub Khan, who argued that "genocide is not about numbers, it's about intent".

Mr Khan, MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, said: "Article two of the United Nations genocide convention makes it explicitly clear that genocide is not about numbers, it's about intent.

"And the intent of the Israeli government and the IDF (Israeli Defence Force) has been explicitly clear in words and in actions over the past 400 days, more than 45,000 innocent men, women and children killed.

"On October 28, the Foreign Secretary denied that a genocide is even taking place and suggested that the Israeli army had not yet killed enough Palestinians to constitute a genocide.

"And last week at PMQs, the Prime Minister started that he has never referred to the atrocities happening in Gaza as a genocide. Will the Prime Minister share his definition of genocide with this House?

"And will he state what further action he's prepared to take to save the lives of desperate and starving men, women and children? Given that we now hold presidency of the United Nations Security Council."

The Prime Minister replied: "It would be wise to start a question like that by reference to what happened in October of last year.

"I'm well aware of the definition of genocide, and that is why I have never described this as, and referred to it as, genocide."

